To Stop Mass Shootings, Law Enforcement Should Employ Anti-Terrorism Tactics, Barr Tells FBI

Attorney General William Barr's memo to the FBI focused on utilizing "effective disruption and early engagement tactics that were born of the posture we adopted with respect to terrorist threats." In other news, while some schools are hardening their security, others are looking for a more holistic approach to keeping kids safe.

The Wall Street Journal: Barr Wants To Adopt Terrorism-Prevention Tactics To Stop Mass Shootings

The same tactics that law-enforcement officials developed to stop terrorists should be adopted to prevent mass shootings, Attorney General William Barr said in a memo released Wednesday directing the FBI to find ways to better identify and thwart such attacks. Authorities should include psychologists, community groups and “intervention teams” when trying to gauge whether someone is gearing up for mass violence, in much the same way the FBI’s terrorism squads seek to identify people as they radicalize, Mr. Barr wrote in the memo to the nation’s federal prosecutors. (Gurman, 10/23)

The New York Times: After School Shootings, A Push For Openness Over Barricades

Repeated school shootings have yet to force action on gun control in Washington, but safety advocates are trying to build support for another strategy to keep children safe: smart school design. Two bills pending in Congress would provide school districts with more information about safe school design, as well as money to pay for design services. As districts focus more intently on safety, some architects are pushing back against a rush to load up schools with security equipment by promoting community over technology. (Prevost, 10/22)

