Tobacco Giant Altria To Discontinue Most Of Its Flavored E-Cigarettes, Throws Support Behind Raising Federal Smoking Age

The moves come amid heightened government scrutiny of the e-cigarette industry, with the FDA trying to curb an "epidemic" of vaping among young people. Altria only has a tiny slice of the market, but the decision could pressure other companies, like Juul, to follow suit.

The New York Times: Altria To Stop Selling Some E-Cigarette Brands That Appeal To Youths

Under pressure to curb vaping among young people, the tobacco giant Altria announced on Thursday that it would discontinue most of its flavored e-cigarettes and stop selling some brands altogether. The company also said, for the first time, that it would support federal legislation to raise the age to 21 for the purchase of any tobacco and vaping product. (Kaplan, 10/25)

The Washington Post: Marlboro Maker Altria To Halt Sales Of Flavored E-Cigarettes Amid Concerns About Youth-Vaping Surge

The tobacco manufacturer, which also makes Marlboro cigarettes, said it would not put the vaping products back on the market until they get federal clearance or “the youth issue is otherwise addressed.” That means a halt in sales of MarkTen Elite and MarkTen pod-based products. Those pods are essentially cartridges that hold liquids that are turned into vapor before being inhaled. Such pods have become increasingly popular because of their portability and ease of use. The vaping products currently do not need a Food and Drug Administration sign-off if they were on the market before August 2016. (McGinley, 10/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Altria Will Pull Its E-Cigarette Pods From The Market

Altria’s e-cigarettes, sold under the MarkTen and Green Smoke brands, are just a small slice of the U.S. market. Juul is the dominant player, with devices resembling USB sticks and pods in mango, cucumber and other flavors. In a letter to the FDA, Altria Chief Executive Howard Willard said underage use of e-cigarettes is “compounded by flavors that go beyond” traditional tobacco and menthol flavors. (Maloney, 10/25)

The Hill: Altria To Stop Selling Some E-Cigarette Brands Amid FDA Crackdown

The FDA said in a statement in response to Altria's announcement it "appreciates any voluntary steps companies can take to address the youth access and appeal of e-cigarettes." The agency added it "will be taking additional action very soon ... all policy options are on the table." (Weixel, 10/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription