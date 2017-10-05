‘Tobacco Nation’: Deep South, Midwest States Lag Behind Rest Of U.S. In Cutting Smoking Rates

"It looks more like a part of the developing world than it looks like the United States of America," Robin Koval, president of the Truth Initiative which released the report, says of the 12 states. In other public health news: blood pressure, a mysterious illness, domestic violence and rare genetic diseases.

Bloomberg: These U.S. States Still Smoke More Than Any Others

The average smoking rate in the U.S. has declined significantly over the past several decades. That’s the good news. The bad news is that a group of 12 contiguous states in the Deep South and Midwest is lagging behind. Referred to as “Tobacco Nation” in a new report from the Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking group, the region consists of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia. In those states, 22 percent of adults smoke, compared with 15 percent in the rest of the U.S., giving the area the highest concentration of smokers in the nation. (Kaplan, 10/4)

The New York Times: Saunas May Be Good For Blood Pressure

A Finnish study suggests that regular sauna visits can reduce the risk for high blood pressure. The study, in the American Journal of Hypertension, included 1,621 middle-aged men with normal blood pressure who were followed for an average of 25 years. During that time, 251 developed hypertension. (Bakalar, 10/3)

The Washington Post: Doctors Thought A Woman Had Cancer — But It Was Just A Reaction To An Old Tattoo

Her symptoms pointed to cancer. She had sought medical attention for small lumps under her arms, but doctors in Australia discovered it was worse than that — enlarged lymph nodes were also in her chest and in the roots of her lungs. They suspected it was lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system, which removes toxins and other waste from the body. (Bever, 10/4)

Wyoming Public Radio: Domestic Violence Prevention Training For Cosmetologists

Last year, Illinois passed legislation that requires cosmetologists to receive domestic abuse prevention training as part of their licensing process. Many people form strong bonds with their hair stylist. Now Wyoming is interested in turning to cosmologists for help spotting abuse in a similar way. (Mullen, 10/4)

Kaiser Health News: Moms Of Children With Rare Genetic Illness Push For Wider Newborn Screening

Kerri De Nies received the news this spring from her son’s pediatrician: Her chubby-cheeked toddler had a rare brain disorder.She’d never heard of the disease — adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD — and she soon felt devastated and overwhelmed. “I probably read everything you could possibly read online — every single website,” De Nies said as she cradled her son, Gregory Mac Phee. “It’s definitely hard to think about what could potentially happen. You think about the worst-case scenario.” (Gorman, 10/5)

