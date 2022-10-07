Tobacco Survey Stats Show Teen Vaping Is Still A Big Problem
The New York Times:
Teenagers Keep Vaping Despite Crackdowns On E-Cigarettes
High school students resumed taking the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey in school this year and 14 percent of them reported using e-cigarettes, underscoring how an upstart industry is dodging regulators’ efforts to spare a generation from nicotine addiction. The number shows a slight change from 11 percent last year, but researchers cautioned against drawing comparisons to 2021’s survey, which was conducted differently because it took place when many schools were closed during the pandemic. The latest results were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. (Jewett, 10/6)
USA Today:
Millions Of Teens Still Vape, Use Flavored E-Cigarettes, Survey Finds
The Food and Drug Administration banned flavored vaping products derived from tobacco, but underage users have increasingly turned to synthetic nicotine products, often disposable and sold in flavors favored by underage vapers. The survey, conducted Jan.18 through May 31, reported 85% of teen vapers said they used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes. Unlike in 2019 when the Silicon Valley-based JUUL was the most recognizable brand, teens reported a wide variety of favored brands. (Alltucker, 10/6)
Axios:
More Than 2.5 Million Youth Used E-Cigarettes In 2022, Study Says
About 85% of those who reported e-cigarette usage said they used flavored products, with fruit flavors being the most popular variety, followed by preferences for candy or dessert flavors or mint. A majority used disposable e-cigarettes, and a quarter preferred refillable or prefilled cartridges or pods, the survey found. (Saric, 10/6)
AP:
New Survey Suggests Little Progress Against U.S. Teen Vaping
Educators say vaping is still a big problem. Anecdotally, the 2021-22 school year was worse than it was before the pandemic, said Mike Rinaldi, principal of Westhill High School in Stamford, Connecticut. That school year was the first when most kids returned from remote learning following COVID-19 lockdowns, noted Rinaldi, who speculated that many kids may have taken up vaping as they dealt with mental health issues or stress related to the pandemic. (Stobbe and Perrone, 10/6)