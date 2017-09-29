Tom Price Out As HHS Secretary Following Uproar Over Cost Of Private And Military Travel

President Donald Trump accepted Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resignation on Friday. Acting Assistant Secretary for Health Don Wright will takeover at the agency.

The New York Times: Health Secretary Tom Price Resigns After Drawing Ire For Chartered Flights

Tom Price, the health and human services secretary, resigned under pressure on Friday after racking up at least $400,000 in travel bills for chartered flights and undermining President Trump’s promise to drain the swamp of a corrupt and entitled capital. Already in trouble with Mr. Trump for months of unsuccessful efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care program, Mr. Price failed to defuse the president’s anger over his high-priced travel by agreeing to pay a portion of the cost and expressing “regret” for his actions. (Baker, 9/29)

Politico: Price Resigns From HHS After Facing Fire For Travel

Price becomes the first Trump administration Cabinet secretary to step down. The White House said Trump asked Deputy Assistant Health Secretary Don Wright to serve as acting secretary of the agency, which has an annual budget $1.15 trillion and includes the Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as the FDA, NIH and CDC. As late as Thursday, Price said he believed he had the president’s support. But the tumult surrounding his travel became another distraction for an administration already reeling from the defeat of repeated Senate efforts to repeal Obamacare and facing criticism for its hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. (Diamond, Pradhan and Bettelheim, 9/29)

Fox News: HHS Secretary Tom Price Resigns Over Private Plane Trips

“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the president accepted,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. The White House said Trump will designate Don J. Wright as acting secretary. Wright currently serves as deputy assistant secretary for health and director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. (Pappas, 9/29(

Vox: Tom Price, Trump’s Scandal-Plagued HHS Secretary, Is Stepping Down

The private flights doomed Price, who quickly lost favor with President Donald Trump. The White House announced late Friday that Price had offered his resignation and the president had accepted. Don Wright, currently a deputy assistant secretary at HHS, will assume Price’s post until Trump appoints a permanent replacement. (Scott, 9/29)

CNN: Price Out As HHS Secretary After Private Plane Scandal

The scandal infuriated Trump, who viewed the controversy as a needless distraction from his agenda. Over the course of the week, Trump fumed to aides about Price's flights, which he deemed "stupid," according to multiple sources. Instead of moving past the storm, Price's offer to reimburse the government for only a fraction of the flights' costs enraged Trump further. (Liptak and Green, 9/29)

The Washington Post: Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns After Criticism For Taking Charter Flights At Taxpayer Expense

The announcement came shortly after Trump told reporters he considered Price a “fine man” but that he “didn't like the optics” and planned to make a decision by the end of the day. “I'm not happy, I can tell you that. I'm not happy,” Trump said as prepared to leave the White House en route to his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (Wagner, 9/29)

Bloomberg: Trump’s Health Secretary Price Resigns Amid Private Jet Scandal

During the administration’s months-long attempt to get Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Price was never an obvious force. He did, however, let the law wither under his administrative tenure. His agency slashed advertising funding meant to get people to sign up for insurance plans sold under the law, and cut budgets for local groups of “navigators” who helped people find the right plan for them. HHS also shortened the time when people could sign up for coverage, and took other steps that critics decried as “sabotage.” (Edney, 9/29)

ABC News: Tom Price Resigns As Health And Human Services Secretary

On Thursday, Price expressed regret over his trips and pledged to reimburse the government for his portion of the cost of the chartered jets. The resignation comes three days after Senate Republicans announced they would not hold a vote this week on the party's latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Graham-Cassidy bill. Price played an integral role in promoting the administration's thus far unsuccessful efforts to roll back the Democratic health care legislation passed under the Obama administration. (Kelsey, 9/29)

