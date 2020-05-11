Top Administration Health Officials Will Finally Face Congressional Questioning–Virtually
On Tuesday, Drs. Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, Stephen Hahn and Brett Giroir will be grilled by the Senate’s main health committee. One missing voice, however, will be the administration’s top health care official, HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
The Associated Press:
New Week Brings New Challenges For White House
The Trump administration’s leading health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a videoconference this week after three of them and the committee’s chairman were exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19. Adding to a string of potentially awkward moments for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence himself self-isolated for the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Pence leads Trump’s coronavirus task force. (Freking, 5/11)
Stat:
14 Questions For Fauci, Redfield, And The Other Trump Officials On Covid-19
The Trump administration figures who’ve led the federal government’s coronavirus response have escaped the wrath — and even the questions — of Congress. Until now. On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, Stephen Hahn, and Brett Giroir are set to testify before the Senate’s main health committee. They’ll come face to face (or Zoom-to-face) with lawmakers who’ve been outspoken in their criticisms of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) (5/11)
CNN:
Lamar Alexander To Self-Quarantine After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The upcoming hearing will give senators on the panel a chance to hear "about what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a release from the committee.(LeBlanc, 5/10)
The Washington Post:
Sen. Lamar Alexander Will Self-Quarantine, Chair Hearing With Anthony Fauci, CDC And FDA Heads Remotely
Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tennessee Republican will chair a Senate health committee hearing Tuesday by video, a spokesman said Sunday. Alexander tested negative Thursday and does not have symptoms, his chief of staff said in a statement. All four top health officials scheduled as witnesses plan to make remote appearances as well after potential virus exposure in the White House. (5/10)
The Hill:
Administration Health Officials To Answer Senators' Questions Via Videoconferencing
“After consulting with Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, and in an abundance of caution for our witnesses, senators, and the staff, all four Administration witnesses will appear by videoconference due to these unusual circumstances,” Alexander said in a statement. The update follows Alexander's announcement on Saturday that FDA Commissioner Stephan Hahn and CDC Director Robert Redfield, who are both self-quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, would appear at the hearing through video conference. (Klar, 5/10)
Politico:
Fauci And Birx's Public Withdrawal Worries Health Experts
President Donald Trump’s oscillations over the fate of his coronavirus task force have tapped into a growing fear within the nation’s public health community: That at a critical juncture in the pandemic fight, the government’s top health experts might still be seen, but increasingly not heard. The Trump administration in recent weeks has clamped down on messaging, largely shifting its focus to cheerleading a restart of the nation’s economy even as states and businesses clamor for guidance on how to do so safely. (Cancryn, 5/10)