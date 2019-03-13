Top Indian Health Service Official Pledges To Address Flaws That Allowed Doctor Who Sexually Abused Children To Continue Practicing

Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee reassured lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs that he was taking steps to find and fix breadowns in the agency that allowed Stanley Patrick Weber to continue seeing IHS patients for years after he was accused of sexual abuse. Weahkee added that recent scrutiny of the agency and new efforts to encourage employees have unearthed other possible cases.

The Wall Street Journal: Head Of U.S. Indian Health Agency Vows To Fix Issues That Allowed Pedophile Doctor To Evade Punishment

The top U.S. Indian Health Service official pledged before Congress on Tuesday to fix problems that allowed a doctor who sexually abused children while working for the agency to evade punishment. The remarks by Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee came as lawmakers pressed him on the broadening fallout after a joint investigation by The Wall Street Journal and the PBS series Frontline revealed the agency had mishandled the pedophile pediatrician for decades. (Weaver and Frosch, 3/12)

