Top National Security Adviser Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Robert O’Brien, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci and a former CDC director look back on errors or mistakes made in the pandemic.
CNN:
Trump's National Security Adviser Tests Positive For Covid-19
President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official familiar with what happened. O'Brien's diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. It's unclear when O'Brien last met with Trump. Their last public appearance together was over two weeks ago during a visit to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10. (Collins, Liptak and Klein, 7/27)
The Hill:
Ex-CDC Director On US, COVID-19: 'We Are A Laggard'
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden on Sunday said the U.S. had been a “laggard” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, specifically pointing to lack of centralized information. “I’ll be frank, we are a laggard,” Frieden said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We are one of the top in the world in terms of the cumulative death rate unlike many other countries that have high death rates, ours is continuing to increase.” (Budryk, 7/26)
The Hill:
Fauci Defends Past Recommendations Following Conservative Attacks
America's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday defended some of his past recommendations on the coronavirus, arguing that science changes over time. Fauci's remarks about the pandemic and guidance on steps Americans should take to help limit infection have shifted since the beginning of the outbreak as experts learn more about COVID-19. But Fauci has faced criticism in recent weeks as President Trump, administration officials and Trump allies in the media attempt to deflect blame from the White House response to the pandemic. (Weixel, 7/24)