Top Officials At Memorial Sloan Kettering Fostered Environment Where Profits Were Put Ahead Of Patient Care, Review Finds

The review, conducted by the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, came after investigations turned a spotlight on the financial conflicts of interest of top officials at the prominent cancer center. The cancer center announced on Thursday an extensive overhaul of policies governing employees’ relationships with outside companies and financial arrangements.

The New York Times/ProPublica: Memorial Sloan Kettering Leaders Violated Conflict-Of-Interest Rules, Report Finds

Top officials at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center repeatedly violated policies on financial conflicts of interest, fostering a culture in which profits appeared to take precedence over research and patient care, according to details released on Thursday from an outside review. The findings followed months of turmoil over executives’ ties to drug and health care companies at one of the nation’s leading cancer centers. The review, conducted by the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, was outlined at a staff meeting on Thursday morning. (Ornstein and Thomas, 4/4)

In other news on ethics and research —

Stat: Fining One 'Predatory' Publisher Won't End Bad Science In Journals

Science publishers aren’t supposed to be in the disinformation business. And that’s precisely what a federal judge in Nevada was saying late last month when she slapped OMICS International with a $50 million penalty in a suit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Judge Gloria M. Navarro agreed with regulators that OMICS, which publishes hundreds of journals and puts on scientific conferences, was guilty of “numerous express and material misrepresentations regarding their journal publishing practices.” (Marcus, 4/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription