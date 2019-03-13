Total Measles Cases So Far Hits 228, Putting Country On Track To Surpass Previous Record Years

The outbreaks have garnered much national attention, and have put a harsh spotlight on the antivaccination movement.

The Hill: CDC Reports 228 Measles Cases In 12 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 228 cases of measles in 12 states so far this year. The CDC has identified six outbreaks, which it defines as three or mores cases, in New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois and California. The cases are linked to unvaccinated American travelers bringing measles back into the U.S. from other countries where large measles outbreaks are occurring, such as Israel and Ukraine, the CDC says. (Hellmann, 3/12)

The Oregonian: Oregonian Diagnosed With Measles In Second Outbreak

A second Oregon measles outbreak has started after an infected person from Illinois visited the Salem area. Marion County public health officials confirmed Tuesday that one person has been diagnosed with measles. Another person is suspected of having measles, but officials are waiting on lab tests to confirm. (Harbarger, 3/12)

The Oregonian: Rare Case Of Oregon Tetanus Required Care Of 100 Doctors, Nurses

More than 100 people at OHSU Hospital worked to help an unvaccinated Oregon boy survive when he contracted life-threatening tetanus on the family farm. Not one of them had ever seen a child with the bacterial disease before. An OHSU doctor offered more details this week about how the medical team dealt with the case that drew national attention after federal health officials revealed the boy spent 57 days in the hospital at a cost of nearly $1 million and whose parents declined to vaccinate him after the ordeal. (Harbarger, 3/12)

