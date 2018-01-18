Trauma Experts See ‘Glimmer Of Hope’ In Abused Calif. Children’s Road To Mental, Physical Recovery

Police found the 13 siblings malnourished and chained to furniture, held captive by their parents. Experts say there is definitely hope for them to fully recover psychologically from the abuse, but they do have hurdles to overcome.

The New York Times: Treatment Offers Hope For Imprisoned California Siblings

The California case in which 13 siblings were found imprisoned at home earlier this week is shocking, but not without precedent. Lurid cases have come to light over the years of children locked in closets and basements, held captive by parents who have crumbled under the weight of drugs, extreme religious conviction, personality disorders or their own abusive backgrounds. The good news, trauma experts say, is that recovery is indeed possible. Victims can reclaim their lives. (Hoffman, 1/17)

The Washington Post: 13 Siblings, Some Shackled And Malnourished, Rescued From California House

There were no toys and no bicycles on the front lawn — only weeds that sometimes reached six feet tall. Neighbors rarely saw the 13 siblings who lived inside the home in a quiet neighborhood in Southern California, because they never went outside to play. Instead, authorities said, they were held captive in a dirty and foul-smelling house, some shackled to the furniture with chains and padlocks. (Schmidt and Bever, 1/16)

