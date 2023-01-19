Trial Of J&J HIV Vaccine Halted After ‘Disappointing’ Failure
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's experimental vaccine does not effectively prevent HIV infections and that the Phase 3 clinical trial was closing. This development follows the failure of a similar vaccine candidate in 2021.
Stat:
HIV Vaccine Being Developed By Johnson & Johnson Fails Trial
Yet another experimental HIV vaccine has failed. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reported Wednesday that a Phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine was stopped because the vaccine was ineffective at preventing HIV infection. The vaccine was being developed by Janssen, the vaccine division of Johnson & Johnson. (Branswell, 1/18)
NBC News:
Another Major HIV Vaccine Trial Fails
“It’s obviously disappointing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who as the long-time head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was an integral partner in the trial, said of the vaccine’s failure. However, he said, “there are a lot of other approaches” early in the HIV-vaccine research pipeline that he finds promising. (Ryan and Lavietas, 1/18)
Reuters:
J&J To Discontinue HIV Vaccine Trial
The trial involved administering two different types of a shot, which uses a cold-causing virus to deliver the genetic code of HIV, spread over four vaccination visits in a year. J&J used similar technology for its COVID-19 vaccine. The study, which began in 2019, was conducted at over 50 sites and included about 3,900 gay men and transgender people - groups that are considered vulnerable to the infection. (Leo, 1/18)
The New York Times:
The Only H.I.V. Vaccine In Advanced Trials Has Failed. What Now?
The latest defeat sets progress toward a vaccine back by three to five years, experts said. ... An ongoing study called PrEPVacc in Eastern and Southern Africa is evaluating a combination of experimental H.I.V. vaccines and preventive drugs. Scientists have made headway in developing powerful antibodies that can neutralize the virus. And they are testing new vaccine technologies, including mRNA, against H.I.V.(Mandavilli, 1/18)
In other news about tuberculosis vaccine development —
CIDRAP:
WHO Announces Effort To Speed Development Of TB Vaccines
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced plans yesterday to accelerate the licensing and use of effective vaccines against tuberculosis (TB). ... There is currently only one licensed TB vaccine in use—the bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine—but it is 100 years old and only effective in children under 5. (Dall, 1/18)