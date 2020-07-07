Trodelvy Boosts Survival Rate For Women With ‘Triple-Negative’ Breast Cancer, Study Shows
In other pharmaceutical news: Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of Purdue Pharma, dies at 65 of cancer; J&J lowers the price of a tuberculosis drug; the EPA approves Lysol to fight COVID-19; and more.
Stat:
Immunomedics' Breast Cancer Drug Delays Tumor Growth, Prolongs Survival
Immunomedics reported clinical trial results Monday showing its newly approved medicine, Trodelvy, reduced the risk of tumor progression or death by 59% compared to chemotherapy in patients with an aggressive type of metastatic breast cancer. Trodelvy also prolonged overall survival in the same patients, although the magnitude of the survival benefit is being withheld for now so the data can be presented at a later medical meeting, the company said. (Feuerstein, 7/6)
Stat:
J&J Lowers Price Of A TB Drug In Many Poor Countries, But Is It Enough?
After protracted criticism over its pricing for a game-changing tuberculosis medicine, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is lowering the price as part of a larger incentive scheme designed to increase usage in dozens of low and middle-income countries, but the effort was met with a mixed reaction. The health care giant is dropping the price for Sirturo by 15%, from $400 to $340 for a six-month treatment course, for more than 130 countries that are eligible to purchase the tablet through the STOP TB Partnership, a collective created by the United Nations that administers a global fund for distributing TB drugs. However, the cost could drop still more depending upon quantities that are purchased. (Silverman, 7/6)
The Hill:
Jonathan Sackler, Co-Owner Of Embattled OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma, Dead At 65
Jonathan Sackler, the co-owner of embattled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, died at age 65 last week, the company confirmed to The Hill on Monday. He died on June 30 of cancer, a court filing read, according to The Associated Press. The co-owner was the son of Raymond Sackler, one of the brothers who bought the company in 1952 when it was called Purdue Frederick. (Coleman, 7/6)
In related news from the Trump administration —
Reuters:
U.S. EPA Approves Use Of Lysol Disinfectant Spray Against COVID-19
UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19. The U.S. EPA said in a statement that the agency had approved two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, based on laboratory testing that showed the products were effective against COVID-19. (7/6)
Stat:
Lobbyists Tied To Trump Represent Pharma Companies Working On Covid-19
More than a dozen companies developing Covid-19 vaccines, therapies or diagnostics — including several of the largest drug makers —are represented by lobbyists connected to President Trump, according to an analysis by Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group. The lobbyists are among more than three dozen influence peddlers who are connected to the president through his campaigns, inaugural committee, presidential transition team, or his administration, and who are seeking government approval of client products and Covid-related aid from various programs. (Silverman, 7/6)