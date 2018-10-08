Trump Administration Claims Credit For Health Law Marketplace’s Recent Stabilization. But What Are The Facts?

The New York Times fact checks President Donald Trump's recent statements about the health law -- and finds both truth and exaggeration. Meanwhile, insurers in the individual marketplace are returning to the financial stability of pre-ACA times.

The New York Times: Fact-Checking The President: Has He Saved Or Sabotaged Obamacare?

Even as President Trump boasts that he has “eliminated the core of Obamacare,” his health secretary is taking credit for making the law work better than ever. What gives? ... A review of the administration’s assertions suggests that some are valid while others are sheer hooey. (Pear, 10/6)

The Hill: Study: Insurers Returning To Pre-ObamaCare Profitability

Insurers in the individual market performed better financially in the first six months of 2018 than they have in all of the years of the Affordable Care Act, according to a brief released Friday. The brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows insurers returning to the levels of profitability seen before the passage of the ACA, but notes recent actions from the Trump administration "cloud expectations for the future." (Hellmann, 10/5)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Obamacare 2019 Costs Rise, But Not As Much; More Options Available

Ohioans who have Obamacare plans will see premium increases averaging 6.3 percent for health-insurance coverage in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance. ... Insurers say a stabilizing marketplace has allowed them to increase premiums less and expand coverage to more counties in Ohio for 2019, after a year in which insurers largely blamed instability in Washington, D.C., for cost increases averaging 21 percent. (Christ, 10/7)

