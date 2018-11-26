Trump Administration Considers Relaxing Rules On Kickbacks, But Increased Fraud Risk Has Some Experts Wary

The existing rules are aimed at preventing improper influence over choices of doctors, hospitals and prescription drugs for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. While health care executives and lobbyists are eager to see them stripped away, saying it would enable better coordination of care, others are concerned about the risks involved. “The administration is inviting companies in the health care industry to write a ‘get out of jail free card’ for themselves, which they can use if they are investigated or prosecuted,” said lawyer James J. Pepper.

The New York Times: Trump Administration Invites Health Care Industry To Help Rewrite Ban On Kickbacks

The Trump administration has labored zealously to cut federal regulations, but its latest move has still astonished some experts on health care: It has asked for recommendations to relax rules that prohibit kickbacks and other payments intended to influence care for people on Medicare or Medicaid. The goal is to open pathways for doctors and hospitals to work together to improve care and save money. The challenge will be to accomplish that without also increasing the risk of fraud. (Pear, 11/24)

And here's a look at what else is on the administration's health policy agenda for next year —

The Hill: Five Controversial Health Actions On Trump's Agenda

The Trump administration is expected to push ahead with a range of controversial health policies next year despite Democrats retaking the House. Democrats captured the House majority in part on their health-care message. But despite that there are a slew of actions where the administration is moving ahead on its own agenda. (Weixel, 11/24)

