Trump Administration Decides Against Re-Opening Health Law Enrollment In Midst Of Crisis

Facing the looming surge of coronavirus patients, some states have re-opened their marketplaces for residents to sign up for insurance coverage under the health law. Although the Trump administration considered following suit, it has decided to pursue other options.

Politico: Trump Rejects Obamacare Special Enrollment Period Amid Pandemic

The Trump administration has decided against reopening Obamacare enrollment to uninsured Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, defying calls from health insurers and Democrats to create a special sign-up window amid the health crisis. President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace. However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told POLITICO the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is "exploring other options." (Luthi, 3/31)

CNN: Trump Administration Won't Reopen Obamacare Enrollment For Uninsured As Coronavirus Spreads

Democratic lawmakers asked administration officials to temporarily reopen the exchanges several weeks ago. Also, two leading health insurance industry groups wrote congressional leaders in mid-March asking for such a move. "Given the risk posed by Covid-19, it is more important than ever for people to have health coverage," the CEOs of America's Health Insurance Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association wrote, referring to the disease caused by coronavirus. (Luhby, 3/31)

