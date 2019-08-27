Trump Administration Eliminates Protection That Allows Immigrants To Stay In Country To Receive Life-Saving Medical Care

Advocates, lawyers, doctors, and lawmakers said the blanket policy change was made without any consideration of the potentially disastrous health affects it will have on children and adults whose home countries don't have treatment for HIV, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, leukemia, and other diseases. “Can anyone imagine the government ordering you to disconnect your child from life-saving care — to pull them from a hospital bed — knowing that it will cost them their lives?” said Anthony Marino, head of immigration legal services at the Irish International Immigrant Center.

Boston Globe: ‘Our Government Has Issued Them A Death Sentence’: Children Receiving Treatment At Boston Hospitals Face Deportation

Severely ill immigrants, including children with cancer, cystic fibrosis, and other grave conditions, are facing deportation under a change in Trump administration policy that immigration advocates are calling cruel and inhumane. The policy change will affect at least a dozen children receiving treatment at Boston hospitals and potentially thousands of additional immigrants across the country, according to lawyers and advocates. All had been granted “medical deferred action,” a special status that allows immigrants to remain in the country legally, receive Medicaid, and work while they receive treatment for dire health conditions. (Levenson, 8/26)

WBUR: After Receiving Denial Letters, Immigrants Fear End Of Medical Deferral Program

The small program known as "medical deferred action" allows people to remain in the U.S. for two-year periods if they can prove extreme medical need. Many of the people affected by the policy change came to the U.S. through a visa or other permitted status and are requesting to stay beyond those terms to receive medical treatment. (Dooling, 8/26)

The Associated Press: Administration Ends Protection For Migrant Medical Care

In Boston alone, the decision could affect about 20 families with children fighting cancer, HIV, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and other serious conditions, said Anthony Marino, head of immigration legal services at the Irish International Immigrant Center, which represents the families. Advocates say similar letters from Citizenship and Immigration Services have been issued to immigrants in California, North Carolina and elsewhere. “Can anyone imagine the government ordering you to disconnect your child from life-saving care — to pull them from a hospital bed — knowing that it will cost them their lives?” Marino said. “This is a new low,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey said. “Donald Trump is literally deporting kids with cancer.” (Marcelo, 8/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription