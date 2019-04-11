Trump Administration Moves Forward With Appeal Of Court Rulings To Block Medicaid Work Requirements

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg blocked both Kentucky's and Arkansas' plans to add work requirements to the states' Medicaid program, saying the top health officials in the government had been "arbitrary and capricious" in allowing the new rules.

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Appeals Rulings That Blocked Medicaid Work Requirements

The Trump administration appealed court rulings Wednesday by a federal judge that blocked federally approved programs in two states to compel some able-bodied people to work to qualify for Medicaid. The appeals, in cases challenging Kentucky and Arkansas’s Medicaid work requirements, come two weeks after a federal judge in Washington issued opinions that President Trump’s top health aides had been “arbitrary and capricious” in allowing the new rules and failed to consider their effect on vulnerable residents’ access to health insurance. (Goldstein, 4/10)

The Associated Press: Trump Administration Appeals On Medicaid Work Requirements

The rulings last month by Judge James Boasberg in Washington D.C. blocked requirements for “able bodied” adults in Arkansas and Kentucky under which Medicaid recipients either had to work, study, volunteer or perform other “community engagement” activities. The Justice Department filed notice appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Arkansas also appealed. (4/10)

More Medicaid news comes out of New Hampshire and Tennessee as well —

New Hampshire Public Radio: Senate Bill To Roll Back Parts Of Medicaid Work Requirement Goes Before N.H. House

Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would roll back some elements of a controversial new Medicaid work requirement. The new work requirement, set to fully kick in this summer, will require some people who get their health insurance through expanded Medicaid to complete 100 hours of qualifying activities each month or risk losing that coverage. (Moon, 4/10)

Nashville Tennessean: TennCare Bill: Where The Bill For Kids With Severe Disabilities Is Now

Legislation currently making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly is meant to help kids like Ryan by providing a pathway to Medicaid for children with severe disabilities, regardless of their parent's income. On Wednesday, the House Finance, Ways and Means subcommittee became the latest group of legislators to hear the bill, which proposes a two-part program to provide services for 3,000 children statewide. (Bliss, 4/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription