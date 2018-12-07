Meanwhile, in Texas, questions abound about the future of the Tornillo Immigration Center.

The Hill: White House Requests Additional $190M For Housing Detained Migrant Children, Dem Lawmaker Says

The Trump administration has asked for an additional $190 million to operate immigrant detention facilities, according to a top House Democratic appropriator. “The White House has had the audacity to ask Congress for more money, even though we are done” with appropriations for the year, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) told reporters on a conference call Thursday. “Over my dead body will we provide another nickel for these folks to do what they’re doing." DeLauro is set to become head of the House Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), starting in January. (Weixel, 12/6)