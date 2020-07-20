Trump Administration Says No To CDC Director Testifying Before House Panel On Schools
In other news, the House coronavirus committee wants to hear from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about the administration's threat to cut funding from public schools that don't fully reopen.
The Hill:
White House Blocks CDC Director From Testifying Before House Panel On Reopening Schools
The Trump administration is rebuffing House Democrats' effort to hear testimony from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield on safely reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) sent Redfield a letter last week asking him or a CDC designee to testify at a hearing on how K-12 public schools can reopen for in-person classroom instruction this fall. But on Friday, Scott said his panel had been informed that the Trump administration would not allow CDC testimony at the hearing planned for next week. (Marcos, 7/17)
The Hill:
Coronavirus Committee Demands DeVos Clarify Threat To Cut Funds From Schools
The House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday to provide specifics on the Trump administration’s threat to cut off federal funds from schools that don’t fully reopen during the pandemic. President Trump and DeVos have threatened to cut funds if public schools don’t follow their demands to fully reopen to in-person classroom instruction in the fall. (Marcos, 7/17)