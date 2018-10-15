Trump Administration Wants Pharma To Put Prices In Ads, But Experts Are Skeptical That Would Rein In Costs

Experts say drugmakers’ list prices are typically used as a starting point for negotiations with other health care payers and few patients are asked to pay them, so including may be confusing. HHS Secretary Alex Azar is scheduled to give a speech Monday afternoon that will address the administration’s blueprint for lowering drug costs.

Politico: Trump Set To Force Drugmakers To Post Prices In Ads

The Trump administration will require drug companies to post their list prices in consumer ads under a proposal to be announced next week — a prominent part of its drug price agenda, according to four individuals with knowledge of the plan. The move — which follows months of battles between the administration, congressional leaders and the pharmaceutical industry — is one of many proposals in President Donald Trump's blueprint to lower drug prices. But experts caution that the impact may be relatively insignificant and it could even confuse patients, considering the complexities of drug pricing. (Diamond and Karlin-Smith, 10/12)

CNBC: Trump Administration To Force Drugmakers To Advertise Prices: Report

It's unclear how effective including prices in prescription drug ads would be in lowering prices. Few patients actually pay the list price of a drug. How much they pay depends on a number of factors, including which insurance plan they have. (LaVito, 10/12)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Reuters: Abbvie Settles Humira Patent Disputes With Novartis Unit

Abbvie Inc said on Thursday it settled all patent disputes with Novartis AG, granting it a non-exclusive license to manufacture and sell a copycat version of blockbuster drug, Humira. Abbvie, however, did not disclose details regarding the royalties it will receive from Novartis generics unit, Sandoz, as part of the agreement. (10/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription