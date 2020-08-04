Trump Again Promises An ACA Replacement
Though he has promised a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act many times before, and never delivered, President Trump re-upped the promise. This time, by the end of August, he says.
The Washington Post:
Trump Keeps Promising An Overhaul Of Obamacare That Never Arrives
It was a bold claim when President Trump said that he was about to produce an overhaul of the nation’s health-care system, at last doing away with the Affordable Care Act, which he has long promised to abolish. “We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health-care plan,” Trump pledged in a July 19 interview with “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.Now, with the two weeks expiring Sunday, there is no evidence that the administration has designed a replacement for the 2010 health-care law. Instead, there is a sense of familiarity. (Gearan, Goldstein and Min Kim, 8/2)
Kaiser Health News:
Listen: ACA Heading To Supreme Court — Again
Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, joins “SCOTUStalk” podcast host Amy Howe to talk about the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act. The two look at the law’s history before the court — it will be the seventh hearing in eight years on the ACA or one of its provisions — and what issues might be important to the justices, including whether Republican state officials bringing the case have standing or whether their argument that the elimination of the tax for people who don’t get insurance dooms the entire law. (8/3)