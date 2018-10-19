Trump: All Republicans Want To Protect Preexisting Conditions Coverage, And ‘If They Don’t, They Will After I Speak To Them’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue that has been used frequently against Republican candidates on the trail who supported getting rid of the health law.

The Washington Post: Trump Says ‘All Republicans’ Back Protections For Preexisting Conditions, Despite Repeated Attempts To Repeal Obamacare

President Trump expressed support Thursday for one of the most popular provisions of an Obama-era law protecting people with preexisting conditions, even as he has repeatedly promised to scrap the law and his administration is waging a legal fight to overturn it. “All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don’t, they will after I speak to them,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “I am in total support. Also, Democrats will destroy your Medicare, and I will keep it healthy and well!” (Sonmez, 10/18)

The Hill: Trump: All Republicans Will Support People With Pre-Existing Conditions 'After I Speak To Them'

“Did he drop his lawsuit to eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions and just not tell anybody?” tweeted Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.). Trump also supported ObamaCare repeal bills in the House and Senate last year that would allow states to get waivers to allow insurers to spike premiums for people with pre-existing conditions. (Sullivan, 10/18)

