Trump, Biden Weigh Location Options For Acceptance Speeches

With the pandemic keeping both presidential candidates away from their national convention sites, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden will likely deliver speeches closer to home. Other reports on how the epidemic is affecting the November election.

AP: Trump Considering Giving Convention Speech From White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll probably deliver his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House now that plans to hold the event in two battleground states have been foiled by coronavirus concerns and restrictions. Such a move would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes, and congressional leaders in both parties publicly doubted Trump could go ahead with the plan. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said flatly that he “can’t do that.” (Superville, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Joe Biden Won’t Travel To Milwaukee For Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination later this month because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and will instead address the nation from his home state of Delaware. The convention will now be entirely virtual, according to a person familiar with the plans, something unprecedented in American political history. (Thomas and McCormick, 8/5)

The New York Times: Biden’s Milwaukee Trip Is Canceled, And So Is A Normal Presidential Campaign

The decision to cancel major in-person appearances at the Democratic National Convention 90 days before the election, at the recommendation of health officials, was the final blow to the prospect that the fall campaign would resemble anything remotely like a traditional presidential contest, as the country confronts more than 150,000 deaths from the virus and cases continue to rise in parts of the country. “The conventions as we traditionally have known them are no more,” said Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic National Committee chairman who oversaw the party’s 2000 and 2004 conventions. “They will be more interactive and more digital, with more on social media.” (Epstein and Glueck, 8/5)

In other election news —

CIDRAP: Experts: Not All States Ready To Hold Safe Elections In Pandemic

Many US states don't offer the policies and flexibility that voters will need to avoid COVID-19 infection during the upcoming general election on Nov 3—and don't have much time to correct the deficiencies, according to two Rand Corp studies published today to inform state lawmakers and election officials on mitigating health risks and ensuring election integrity. (Van Beusekom, 8/5)

Politico: The World Has Shown It's Possible To Avert Covid-Caused Election Meltdowns. But The U.S. Is Unique.

With less than six weeks before early voting starts in the U.S. presidential election, the risk of an electoral meltdown is rising along with the country’s coronavirus caseload. As they scramble to avert disaster, American officials may want to look overseas for guidance. Since the pandemic shut down daily life around the globe in March, 17 countries have managed to pull off successful nationwide elections, albeit on a far smaller scale than the U.S. one scheduled for Nov. 3. (Heath, 8/6)

Time: How COVID-19 Changed Everything About The 2020 Election

But in the 2020 that’s actually happening, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything–from how the campaign is conducted to how we vote to what we value. It has canceled conventions, relegated fundraising and campaigning to the digital realm, and forced many states to rapidly change how people get and submit their ballots, with unpredictable and potentially disastrous results. The acute crises have refocused the nation’s attention, bringing issues like public health and economic and racial inequality to the fore and prompting the public to revisit what characteristics it wants in its leaders. (Ball, 8/6)

Kaiser Health News and KCUR: Missouri Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion Despite GOP Resistance

Despite strong opposition from Republicans and rural voters, Missouri on Tuesday joined 37 states and the District of Columbia in expanding its Medicaid program. Voters in Missouri approved creating a state constitutional amendment that will open Medicaid eligibility to include healthy adults starting July 1, 2021. Voters approved expansion by a margin of 6.5 percentage points. (Smith, 8/5)

The Tennessean: Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Be Reason To Vote Absentee In November, Tennessee Supreme Court Rules

Fear of COVID-19 will not be a reason to vote by mail in the November general election, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Absentee ballots filed for Thursday's primary will remain valid, according to the court. (Timms, 8/5)

The Associated Press: Judge Questions Wisconsin Election Changes Due To Coronavirus As Gov. Tony Evers Calls Up National Guard To Help Amid Poll Worker Shortage

A federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election, saying the coronavirus might pose less of a threat to in-person voting by then. (Richmond, 8/5)

