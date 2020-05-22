Trump Continued To Criticize Mail-In-Voting, But Many States See It As Inevitable

Surrounding his trip to Michigan, and election battleground, President Donald Trump was vocal about his opposition to mail-in-voting. But many states, even Republican-leaning ones, are mobilizing to make voting easier as experts predict a second virus wave in the fall. “Every once in a while you get the president of the United States popping up and screaming against vote-by-mail, but states and both political parties are organizing their people for it,” said Michael Waldman, the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “It’s a bizarre cognitive dissonance.”

The New York Times: As Trump Rails Against Voting By Mail, States Open The Door For It

By threatening on Wednesday to withhold federal grants to Michigan and Nevada if those states send absentee ballots or applications to voters, President Trump has taken his latest stand against what is increasingly viewed as a necessary option for voting amid a pandemic. What he has not done is stop anyone from getting an absentee ballot. In the face of a pandemic, what was already limited opposition to letting voters mail in their ballots has withered. Eleven of the 16 states that limit who can vote absentee have eased their election rules this spring to let anyone cast an absentee ballot in upcoming primary elections — and in some cases, in November as well. Another state, Texas, is fighting a court order to do so. (Wines, 5/21)

Politico: Trump Takes Mail-In Voting Grievances To Michigan

After a listening session with African American leaders from the state — in which the group discussed the disproportionate impact the disease has had on Michigan’s black population — the conversation immediately turned to Trump’s fresh threat to withhold federal funds from Michigan if they moved forward with a mail-in voting plan. Trump fielded a reporter’s question on the issue, then spent several minutes detailing a litany of hypothetical mail-in voter fraud examples, without offering evidence that such wrongdoing has occurred. “Who knows who’s signing it? Who knows it gets to your house? Who knows if they don't pirate?” he said. “Obviously there's going to be fraud. We're not babies.” But Trump declined to say what funds he might withhold from Michigan. (McGraw, 5/21)

Politico: GOP Enters Legal Fray Over Florida Vote-By-Mail

Republicans are seeking to join a high-stakes voting rights battle in Florida, claiming that Democrat-aligned groups are using the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to strike down voting laws. The Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Florida and the National Republican Congressional Committee on Thursday asked a federal judge for permission to intervene in a lawsuit brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and state and local election officials. (Fineout, 5/21)

Politico: A Trump Election Conspiracy Collapses

A Trump election conspiracy theory has fallen apart after Florida’s law enforcement agency said it had found no widespread voter fraud in the 2018 races for Senate and governor. President Donald Trump had complained repeatedly about election “fraud” and theft in heavily populated, Democrat-rich Broward and Palm Beach counties, which had slowly but erratically updated their vote totals after polls closed on Election Day. (Caputo, 5/21)

Politico: Issa Sues California Over November Mail-Ballot Election

Republican congressional candidate Darrell Issa and a conservative group are suing to block California’s move to an all-mail November election. They are legally challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive that elections officials mail every registered voter a ballot for the November election, making California the first state to switch to vote by mail due to coronavirus concerns. Newsom called the move a necessary response to the pandemic since voters at crowded vote centers could be exposed if they cast in-person ballots. (White, 5/21)

