Trump Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision To Reopen, Suggests He’ll Step In If He Sees Something Egregious

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has taken the most aggressive stance toward reopening his state, and even President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for the country to start returning to normalcy, said “I think it’s too soon.” Kemp's decision is being met with both skepticism and praise in his state.

The New York Times: Trump Criticizes Georgia Governor For Decision To Reopen State

President Trump on Wednesday criticized the decision of a political ally, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, to allow many businesses to reopen this week, saying the move was premature given the number of coronavirus cases in the state. “I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing. “I think it’s too soon.” (Rojas, 4/22)

Politico: Trump Says He Told Kemp: ‘I Totally Disagree’ With Move To Reopen Georgia

Trump on Wednesday asserted that Kemp’s rolled-back restrictions were “in violation” of the first step of his administration’s phased plan to return to normal and revive the economic standstill. At the same time, Trump indicated he was not so opposed to Kemp’s decision that he would ask the federal government to step in. (Oprysko, 4/22)

CNN: Trump Says He 'Strongly' Disagreed With Move To Reopen Georgia -- Contradicting Source Who Said He Agreed With It

He suggested he would intervene if he saw "something totally egregious." "I love those people. They're great. They've been strong, resolute, but at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing but I want to let the governors do (what they want)," the President said. "Now, if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line, I'll do (something)," Trump said, but did not provide specifics on what he would do. (Holmes, Collins and Bradner, 4/23)

The Wall Street Journal: In Georgia, A Divided View On Gov. Kemp’s Plan To Reopen Businesses

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s order allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen as soon as Friday is being met with skepticism by many residents and business owners here, while some outside the metro area welcomed the effort to restart the stalled economy. Georgia’s rollback of restrictions was the broadest yet in the South, where governors are testing how far and how quickly to relax stay-at-home orders that were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (McWhirter and Bauerlein, 4/22)

The Associated Press: White House Shifts From Raising Alarms To Reopening Country

It’s a defining question for a cloistered nation — and a political imperative for Trump, whose reelection likely rides on the pace of an economic rebound. Can the country move beyond a crippling fear of the virus and return to some modified version of its old routines, doing what’s possible to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, but acknowledging it may be a fact of life for years to come? (Miller, 4/23)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Workers May Have To Choose Between Paycheck And Safety

Despite the governor’s decision to lift some restrictions on businesses, the right to receive unemployment benefits for most jobless Georgians has not changed, according to the state Department of Labor. However, the move did change the calculation for employers – and that could put some workers in a tough spot, forced to choose between their sense of safety and their need for a paycheck. (Kanell, 4/22)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Coronavirus Testing Expands In North Georgia Counties

The District 2 Public Health office in Gainesville, covering 13 counties north of Atlanta including Forsyth and Hall counties, announced ramped-up specimen collection for persons suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 virus. New guidelines, according to a District 2 announcement, allow tests for hospitalized patients; and people showing symptoms who are health care workers, first responders or critical infrastructure workers; persons 65 and older, in long-term care or with underlying medical conditions; and their household members, care givers or others in close contact. (Ibata, 4/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription