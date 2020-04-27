Trump Dismisses Rumors That He Plans To Replace HHS Secretary Alex Azar Amid Pandemic
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Tamps Down Azar Departure Speculation
President Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a call on Sunday that he wants to keep him in his post, after learning of discussions under way in the White House about replacing the secretary, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported on Saturday that administration officials were discussing replacing Mr. Azar following criticism of his management of the early response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump was frustrated by the reports and wanted to push back, another person familiar with the matter said. (Armour and Ballhaus, 4/26)
Reuters:
Trump Rejects Reports That He Will Fire HHS Chief Azar
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an “excellent job.” On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the Trump administration was considering replacing Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. (4/26)
Politico:
Trump Rejects Reports Of Azar Firing, Says Health Secretary ‘Doing An Excellent Job’
The tweet — which was swiftly retweeted by Azar himself — came less than a day after POLITICO and the Wall Street Journal first reported on Saturday night that White House officials were weighing a plan to replace Azar. Other news outlets, including CNN and the Washington Post, confirmed the story. Trump also spent much of Sunday attacking news outlets, including the New York Times and Fox News, for their coverage of his presidency. White House officials have been frustrated with Azar’s management style after clashes with his deputies. Some have blamed him for months for fumbling the handling of the coronavirus crisis, including the rollout of coronavirus testing across February. But they have worried about replacing the HHS secretary in the middle of a global pandemic. (Diamond, 4/26)
The Washington Post:
White House Officials Weigh Replacement Of HHS Secretary Azar
Five aides familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation told The Post the president had not yet weighed in. Trump did that publicly on Sunday evening. “Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be “fired” by me are Fake News,” he tweeted at 5:53 p.m. “The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public.” (Abutaleb and Dawsey, 4/26)
Bloomberg:
Trump Calls HHS Chief Azar After Reports Cast Him As Imperiled
High-level people at the White House have told Azar he’s not about to be removed. But some officials believe that Azar’s adversaries in the administration are trying to undermine him by promoting a narrative that he’s in trouble. (Sink and Jacobs, 4/26)