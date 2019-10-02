Trump Expected To Detail His Vision For Improving Medicare Advantage Programs Thursday

In a speech scheduled in Florida, the president will try to draw a contrast between his plans for Medicare and the expansions that Democrats are considering. The administration is also close to choosing Dr. Stephen Hahn to head the Food and Drug Administration, sources tell Stat. In other news, a proposal to add wellness programs to the health insurance marketplace is drawing criticism and some health industry groups are pushing to be included in a pilot program to promote telemedicine.

Bloomberg: Trump To Unveil Medicare Plan In Bid To Contrast Democrat Rivals

President Donald Trump will outline his vision for the future of Medicare this week, contrasting plans with Democrats in a speech promising to strengthen the program for the elderly and disabled. Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida on Thursday where he’ll deliver a wide-ranging speech on his administration’s health policy, and announce an executive order regarding the Medicare system, titled “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction.” (Jacobs, Griffin and Wingrove, 10/1)

Stat: Trump Set To Nominate Stephen Hahn As FDA Commissioner, Pending Vetting Process

President Trump is set to nominate Dr. Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration, pending completion of the vetting process, according to two people familiar with the selection process. Hahn, an oncologist, is the chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Trump interviewed him for the job a month ago. A third person familiar with the White House’s thinking confirmed that Hahn remained the frontrunner and that the administration was completing paperwork and final background checks. (Facher and Florko, 10/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration Invitation For States To Design Wellness Programs Draws Swift Backlash

The Trump administration will let states offer wellness programs in the individual insurance market that tie premium costs to health goals as part of a pilot program that drew swift rebuke from health policy analysts who said older and sicker people who can’t comply could be priced out of coverage. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a bulletin on Monday outlining the project, which will allow 10 states to design wellness programs that could be incorporated into insurance plans people buy on the individual market. (Armour, 10/1)

Modern Healthcare: FCC Urged To Lift Restrictions In $100 Million Connected Care Proposal

Healthcare groups including the American Hospital Association are urging the Federal Communications Commission to allow more providers to receive funding as part of a proposed $100 million pilot program to promote telemedicine services. While the three-year Connected Care Pilot program is intended to address gaps in care, only not-for-profit or public healthcare providers are eligible to participate, according to the proposal released in July. (Cohen, 10/1)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Saved $739 Million Last Year From Medicare ACOs

The CMS achieved savings from the Medicare Shared Savings Program last year, marking the second year in a row the agency turned a profit from the program. About 66% of the 548 Medicare accountable organizations produced a total of $1.7 billion in savings in 2018 and the CMS scored a $739.4 million gain, according to new agency data. That's significantly higher compared to 2017 when the CMS saved $314 million from the program. (Castellucci, 10/1)

