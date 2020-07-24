Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order On Drug Prices
Reporters weren't given details of an executive order the president is expected to sign Friday afternoon, but speculation has it that the order will attempt to reduce some U.S. drug prices by linking them to the lower prices paid in other countries. Also news on opioids.
The Hill:
Trump Likely To Sign Executive Orders On Drug Pricing Friday
President Trump is likely to sign executive orders on Friday aimed at lowering drug prices, elevating a key issue for voters in an election year. While the plans could shift at the last minute, some GOP lawmakers have been invited to a presidential event on drug pricing Friday at 3 p.m. at the White House in the South Court Auditorium to make the announcement, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill. (Sullivan, 7/23)
Stat:
Covid-19 Streamlined FDA Rules, And Pharma's Pushing To Keep It That Way
The pharmaceutical industry made it clear to the Food and Drug Administration that it wants the regulatory flexibilities the agency has embraced during the Covid-19 pandemic to be made permanent — and it’s ready to push to make sure it happens. “There is a pressing need for FDA and industry to identify actions taken during the Covid-19 pandemic and evaluate their effectiveness and applicability to innovative drug development beyond the public health emergency,” said Lucy Vereshchagina, vice president of science and regulatory affairs at PhRMA. (Florko, 7/23)
In other news from the FDA on the opioid crisis —
Stat:
FDA Says Opioid Labels Must Include Information About Naloxone
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it would require drug manufacturers to include information about naloxone, the overdose-reversal medication, on the labels of opioid painkillers. The move comes just weeks after the federal government released new data showing that U.S. drug overdose deaths reached an all-time high in 2019, surpassing the previous peak recorded two years earlier. (Facher, 7/23)
AP:
FDA Tells Doctors To Discuss Overdose Antidote With Patients
Prescribing instructions for all opioids, such as Percocet and OxyContin, will recommend doctors discuss how to get the overdose-reversal drug, which can be obtained from pharmacists without a prescription. For patients with a higher risk of overdose, such as those with a history of opioid addiction, doctors should consider prescribing naloxone alongside the opioid. The same recommendations will appear on drugs used to control opioid addiction, such as methadone. (Perrone, 7/23)