Trump Expected To Sign Spending Bill Passed By Congress To Avert Government Shutdown

The National Institutes of Health is a big winner in the bill, which passed the House 361-61. The agency will see a 5 percent boost in its budget.

The Associated Press: Congress Sends Bill To Trump To Avert Government Shutdown

Congress has approved a bill keeping the government open through Dec. 7, as lawmakers move to avert a government shutdown looming next week. The $854 billion bill also funds the military and a host of civilian agencies for the next year. The House approved the bill, 361-61, on Wednesday, a week after the Senate approved it, 93-7. (Daly, 9/26)

Reuters: Trump To Back U.S. Spending Bill, Avert Government Shutdown

The massive package includes some $675 billion to fund the Department of Defense for the full year ending on Sept. 30, 2019, as well as about $180 billion for the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Departments. (Zengerle, 9/26)

The Wall Street Journal: House Passes Spending Bill To Avert Shutdown

The bill also raises spending for the National Institutes of Health to $39 billion, a $2 billion increase, and provides a 1.6% bump in the maximum Pell grant award for college students with financial need. (Duehren, 9/26)

The Washington Post: Trump Pledges ‘We’ll Keep The Government Open’ Days Ahead Of Shutdown Deadline

President Trump pledged Wednesday that he would not allow the government to partially shut down next week, backing down from his demand that Congress appropriate billions of dollars for new construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Keeping the government open after Sunday would require Trump to sign a bipartisan spending bill from Congress, something he had resisted committing to for weeks. (Werner and Paletta, 9/26)

