Trump Green Card Proposal Triggers Troubling Health Care Trend Among Some California Immigrants

The San Francisco Chronicle reports on how immigrants at one local clinic are worried that being enrolled in Medicaid will stall their efforts to gain citizenship. Also, the Texas Tribune reports on how one woman, who had been detained at the border, received substandard care.

San Francisco Chronicle: California Immigrants Worried About Health Care Under Trump Green Card Plan

Patients at La Clinica de la Raza have caught wind of a recent Trump administration proposal that could make it harder for legal immigrants to get a green card if federal immigration officials think they’re likely to use Medicaid or other public benefits in the future. And they’ve been asking Plasencia if they should drop their Medicaid coverage, or not apply, for fear that receiving the benefit could imperil their chances at permanent residency. (Ho, 10/28)

Texas Tribune: Migrant Mother Denied Surgery Months After C-Section Scar Ripped Open

Luz said she left her six other children in the care of her mother and other relatives in Honduras; her lawyer said she hoped to gain asylum and bring them to the United States to join her. Then, within a week of arriving at Port Isabel, Luz said her umbilical hernia and Cesarean section scar — the aftermath of delivering her seventh child in March 2017 — ripped open. (Wiley, 10/26)

