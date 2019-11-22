Trump Has Promised Loan Forgiveness For Certain Disabled Veterans. But Policy Is Being Held Up At Education Department.

Lawyers have determined that the Education Department could not legally move ahead with the automatic loan forgiveness until the agency first rewrote the regulations governing the program. Meanwhile, two marathon enthusiasts run to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Politico: Trump Pledge To Forgive Disabled Veterans' Student Loans Delayed — At Education Department

The Trump administration suspended the process of forgiving hundreds of millions of dollars in student loans owed by veterans with severe disabilities, despite a pledge by President Donald Trump in August that the debts would be easily erased. The holdup is centered at the Education Department, which in late October stopped processing automatic loan forgiveness for veterans who are "totally and permanently" disabled, according to an internal memo viewed by POLITICO. (Stratford, 11/21)

CBS News: 2 Runners Battle 500 Mile Marathon To Raise Awareness Of Veteran Suicides

Marathon enthusiasts Brian Tjersland and Josh Milich are on the longest run of their lives. They are running 500 miles in 12 days, from Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. They're averaging more than 40 miles a day, braving rain, snow and injury, to raise awareness of veteran suicides. CBS News caught up with them in Philadelphia. (Barnett, 11/21)

