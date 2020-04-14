Trump Insists Final Lockdown Authority Rests With Him Despite Having Shrugged Virus Response Off To Governors

President Donald Trump, in response to a handful of governors announcing reopening pacts, claimed "total" authority for restarting the country lies with him. However, governors are the ones who have the power to issue stay-at-home orders. Meanwhile, speculation swirls about who will be appointed to Trump's new task force dedicated to reopening the country. The president knocked down rumors that his daughter and son-in-law will be part of the efforts.

The Associated Press: Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority Over Reopening Economy

President Donald Trump claimed the “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it’s safe to begin a return to normal operations. Trump would not offer specifics about the source of his asserted power, which he claimed, despite constitutional limitations, was absolute. (Colvin, Miller and Mulvihill, 4/14)

The Washington Post: Governors Form Groups To Explore Lifting Virus Restrictions, While Trump Says He Alone Can Do So

“The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total,” Trump said, adding, “The president of the United States calls the shots.” He also suggested that if a governor declined to go along, he or she would pay a price. “If some states refuse to open, I would like to see that person run for election,” Trump said. (Craig and Dennis, 4/13)

The Wall Street Journal: States Move To Coordinate On Reopening Plans

Governors have wide authority over state stay-at-home orders and mandates to close schools in their states. Unknown is how or whether the federal government could override those orders—or whether individuals would comply if they felt it was too unsafe to resume their normal lives. “The president can’t magically make them go away,” said Wendy Parmet, a public-health law professor at Northeastern University in Boston. “They’re not his orders.” She added, however, that the president’s statements or orders could influence some governors to defer to White House guidelines. “The federal government has enormous influence, persuasion and the power of the purse,” Ms. Parmet said. (Calfas, Restuccia and De Avila, 4/13)

The Associated Press: New Trump Panel To Explore Path To Reopening US Economy

Every day, a team of public health officials turns up in the White House briefing room to lay out measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. A different team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing to tackle another matter paramount to President Donald Trump: how to begin reopening the American economy. The council, which is not expected to include health officials, could bring to the forefront the push-pull tensions within the White House between economists and public health officials over how quickly to reopen the economy vs. proceeding cautiously to ensure the virus doesn’t spike again. (Lemire, Freking and Madhani, 4/14)

Politico: Trump’s Grand Reopening Council Triggers A Slew Of New Questions

By Monday afternoon, the White House still had not articulated who within the administration would lead the group and how it would differ from existing infrastructure such as the National Economic Council, which coordinates economic policy across the administration. Officials were assessing how the body could even include outside executives or doctors because that could run afoul of federal rules about engaging private-sector interests in critical government discussions. Business groups were also wary of publicly aligning themselves with the White House during a controversial crisis. Even the exact mission seemed unclear. (Cook, 4/13)

NPR: Trump To Name New Coronavirus Advisers On Reopening The Country

A list of prospective councilors reported Monday by Fox News was heavy on administration officials and economic specialists. The report did not include anyone from certain groups that Trump has previously said he wanted to involve. "Not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason," as the president said on Friday. For example: "Very, very great doctors," Trump said. (Ewing, 4/14)

The Hill: Trump Says Jared And Ivanka Won't Be Part Of New Economic Coronavirus Council

President Trump told reporters Monday that senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump would not be part of the White House council he is convening to guide the reopening of the U.S. economy. Fox News had reported earlier Monday that the council was expected to include the president’s daughter and son-in-law. (Chalfant, 4/13)

The Washington Post: Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Offers Plans For Beating Back Coronavirus

A year after Scott Gottlieb resigned unexpectedly as Food and Drug Administration commissioner to return home to his family in Westport, Conn., he has never been in such demand — advising lawmakers, governors, members of the Trump administration and even the president himself about combating the novel coronavirus. The reason is simple, say the officials seeking his advice: He’s got a plan. In fact, several of them. (McGinley, Dawsey and Abutaleb, 4/13)

The Washington Post: Conservative Groups Mobilize To Push Trump To Reopen Economy Amid Pandemic

Senior White House officials briefed President Trump on Monday about his looming decision regarding how to eventually jump-start the economy, presenting him with a list of 100 business executives that could serve in an advisory panel. In a sign of how fluid things remain, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said these executives have not yet been formally notified that they could serve in an advisory role. (Stein and Costa, 4/13)

The Washington Post: What U.S. Leaders Say Affects Whether Americans Stay At Home, CDC Data Suggests

The decision by Americans to hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic has been heavily influenced by pronouncements from national and local leaders, according to data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report offers the most robust information to date showing the relationship between people’s behavior and official policies announced by the White House and local leaders. (Wan and Bump, 4/13)

