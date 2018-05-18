Trump Nominates Acting VA Secretary To Lead Troubled Agency

President Donald Trump surprised Robert Wilkie Friday with the Veterans Affairs nomination announcement. “The president’s gift underscores his promise to do all that he can for veterans, which includes supporting those who care for our veterans,” Wilkie said at the briefing.

Bloomberg: Trump Surprises Wilkie By Naming Him VA Secretary Nominee

President Donald Trump surprised Robert Wilkie Friday by announcing he would nominate the acting secretary of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency. “I’ll be informing him in a little while -- he doesn’t know this yet -- that we’re going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary of the Veterans administration.” Trump said at a White House event on prison reform. Turning toward Wilkie, who was in the audience, the president added, “I’m sorry that I ruined the surprise.” (Epstein, 5/18)

The Washington Post: Trump Announces He Will Nominate Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie To Become Department’s Permanent Leader

Wilkie is the son of an Army artillery commander who was wounded in combat. He served as an intelligence officer in the Navy before joining the Air Force Reserve and has worked as a senior leader at the Pentagon under former defense secretaries Robert Gates and Donald H. Rumsfeld. In a short video address last month to VA's 360,000 employees, he implored staff to improve internal communication so the agency is best positioned to address the needs of its clientele. (Johnson, 5/18)

Politico: Trump Taps Wilkie As Next Veterans Affairs Secretary

Wilkie, confirmed by the Senate for a Pentagon post last year, has led the VA in an acting capacity since March. As a former adviser to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and longtime Republican hand, Wilkie’s path to taking the VA’s permanent helm will likely be smoother than the turbulent bid of Ronny Jackson, the president’s former personal physician. Jackson withdrew from consideration to lead the VA last month amid scandal over his workplace behavior. (Schor, 5/18)

USA Today: Trump Picks Robert Wilkie As The Next Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

The VA put out a statement at the time Wilkie assumed the acting post, hailing him for getting everyone at the agency on the same page after a tumultuous few months, when Shulkin had been feuding with a group of political appointees at the agency. "Under Acting Secretary Wilkie’s leadership, senior VA officials are now on the same page, speaking with one voice to Veterans, employees and outside stakeholders, such as Congress and veterans service organizations, and are focused on a number of key priorities in the short term," VA press secretary Curt Cashour said. (Slack and Jackson, 5/18)

CNN: Robert Wilkie Nominated As Veterans Affairs Secretary

Wilkie's nomination capped a tumultuous seven weeks since the President fired VA Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House physician Ronny Jackson to replace him, only to watch Jackson's nomination flame out amid allegations of improper behavior during his time at the helm of the White House medical unit. (Diamond, Summers and Malloy, 5/18)

