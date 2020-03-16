STAT interviews Don Rucker about the new interoperability rule that would allow patients to download their medical data -- a situation critics say opens up major privacy issues. Other news on health information technology looks at recent data breaches affecting 1.4 million people.

Stat: Trump Official Behind Health Data Rules Has A Message For Privacy Critics: Try Helping Patients, Instead Of Your Bottom Line

For the past year, Don Rucker has been in the middle of one of the biggest fights in American medicine — a pitched battle over a federal proposal to liberate patient health records currently housed in a byzantine network of outdated software systems. Last Monday, Rucker, the Trump administration’s national coordinator for health information technology, rendered a stirring ruling: He said patients should own their health data; they should be able to easily access it on their smartphones; and they should be able to share it with whomever they wish. In the wonky world of health technology policy, this is as close as one gets to a “drop the mic” moment. (Ross, 3/16)