Trump Retweets, Then Deletes, Video With ‘White Power’ Chant
The president thanked the “great people” shown in the video, which was uploaded Saturday.
AP:
Trump Tweets Video With 'white Power' Chant, Then Deletes It
President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video. The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. (Miller, 6/28)
The Washington Post:
Trump Promotes Video Of A Supporter Saying ‘White Power’
President Trump promoted a video Sunday that includes a Trump supporter saying “white power” while facing off with counterprotesters, calling his supporters at the Florida retirement community where the demonstration occurred “great people.” The tweet of the video has since been removed. (Gearan, 6/28)
Politico:
Trump Shares Video Where Supporter Yells 'white Power'
In the video the president retweeted on Sunday, the pro-Trump parader twice exclaimed “white power” while holding his fist up; he was sitting next to another supporter chanting “Trump.” Another person, who appeared to be an anti-Trump protester, pointed toward him and responded: “There you go, white power.” (Seddiq, 6/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Removes Tweet With ‘White Power’ Reference
Mr. Trump posted the tweet Sunday before a visit to his Sterling, Va., golf club. Mr. Trump thanked the “great people” shown in the video, which was uploaded Saturday from The Villages, a retirement community in Florida, where supporters and opponents of the president held dueling demonstrations. One supporter in the video can be heard saying “white power” several times to the counterprotesters. (Timiraos, 6/28)