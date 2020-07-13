Trump Uses Mask Publicly For First Time During Walter Reed Visit
President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages about his view of face coverings and previously balked at allowing himself to be photographed wearing a mask.
CNN:
Trump Wears A Mask During Visit To Wounded Service Members At Walter Reed
President Donald Trump paid a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday and wore a mask after months of refusing to be seen doing so in public. "I'll probably have a mask if you must know. I'll probably have a mask. I think when you're in a hospital especially in that particular setting, where you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table. I think it's a great thing to wear a mask. I've never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place," Trump told reporters ahead of his visit. (Mena and Stracqualursi, 7/11)
AP:
Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time During Pandemic
Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.” (Lemire, 7/12)
Politico:
Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time During Visit To Walter Reed
Though the move was expected and had been trailed in a series of media appearances this week, it was still a noteworthy evolution for the president, who has balked at wearing protective face coverings as a deadly pandemic surged across portions of the U.S. (Semones, 7/11)
The Washington Post:
Trump Dons Mask In Public For The First Time, Months After Public Health Experts Said Everyone Should
Trump’s decision to don a mask during a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed several months of controversy over his reluctance to abide by public health guidelines even as novel coronavirus cases surged nationwide. Before wearing the navy-colored mask Saturday, Trump had disparaged his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask and publicly downplayed the importance of face coverings. (Olorunnipa, 7/11)