Trump Signs $19.1B Disaster Relief Bill That Will Help Victims Of Devastating Wildfires, Floods And Hurricanes

The bill had been help up in Congress over squabbles about provisions on Puerto Rico and funding for a border wall.

Politico: Trump Signs Long-Stalled $19.1B Disaster Relief Bill

President Donald Trump Thursday signed a package that would deliver $19.1 billion in disaster relief to communities across the country that are still recovering from a spate of catastrophic hurricanes, wildfires and flooding. The House passed the bill on Monday after Republicans successfully thwarted three attempts to fast-track the package. The Senate passed the bill before the Memorial Day recess, removing Trump’s request for billions in emergency border aid in a last-minute scramble because it was holding up the deal. The legislation was delayed for months prior to that amid partisan infighting. (Emma, 6/6)

CNBC: Trump Signs Natural Disaster Relief Bill For Puerto Rico And States

“Just signed Disaster Aid Bill to help Americans who have been hit by recent catastrophic storms,” Trump tweeted on Thursday along with a photo of him holding a signed document. “So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers.” He also contended that “Puerto Rico should love President Trump.” The president claimed the island “would have been shut out” without him. (Pramuk, 6/6)

USA Today: Schumer: Trump Lying That Puerto Rico Would've Been Shut Out Of Disaster Aid

[Sen. Chuck] Schumer replied to Trump's tweet, claiming that it was the president's fault the bill was held up. "This is a lie. Without your interference, Puerto Rico and these other disaster-impacted areas would have received disaster relief aid months ago," Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted. "Fortunately, Democrats remained resolute and got this done." (Morin, 6/6)

