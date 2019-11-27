Trump Signs Order Creating Task Force To Comb Chronic Violence Against Native American Women

On some reservations, federal studies show women are killed at a rate over 10 times the national average. “We will leverage every resource we have to bring safety to our tribal communities, and we will not waver in this mission,” President Donald Trump said. “We’re taking this very seriously.” The new task force will be overseen by Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The Associated Press: Trump Order Creates Task Force On Missing American Indians

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday creating a White House task force on missing and slain American Indians and Alaska Natives. The task force will be overseen by Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It will develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved case and create a multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases. Trump called the scourge facing American Indian women and girls “sobering and heartbreaking.” (11/26)

The Star Tribune: Trump Signs Effort To Combat Problem Of Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women

The new Operation Lady Justice Task Force gets underway as states across the country are forming similar groups to address the long-standing problem. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed off this year on a state-level task force to tackle the situation. Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, who looked on as Trump signed the executive order, said having state and federal officials take up the issue at the same time creates a chance for key partnerships. The federal government, different levels of law enforcement and medical professionals need to work together, she said. (Van Berkel, 11/26)

Alaska Public Media: New Rural Alaska Law Enforcement Initiative Helps Nab Napakiak Sexual Assault Suspect

In October, Alexie Michael ran away from Napakiak after hearing that the U.S. Marshals Service had teamed up with local law enforcement to bring him into custody. First he fled into Bethel, then Anchorage and then to Palmer, where he was finally arrested on Nov. 19. Michael, age 65, faces seven counts of sexual assault in the first. A new initiative helped catch Michael. It’s called the Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Working Group, or RAAVEN for short. Deputy U.S. Marshal Rochelle Liedike says that the group was created after U.S. Attorney General William Barr released funding earlier this year. (Shallenberger, 11/22)

Iowa Public Radio: In Absence Of Prominent Activist, Native Americans To March For Children Lost To Foster Care

Members of the Native American community will march Wednesday in Sioux City to honor Native children who have died in foster care or are lost to the system. But after a prominent local activist died earlier this year, the community is looking to fill the void he left behind. (Peikes, 11/26)

