Trump Signs Sweeping Opioid Package Touted By Lawmakers But Criticized By Advocates For Not Going Far Enough

The massive package to try to address the national opioid epidemic was a rare bipartisan accomplishment by Congress this year. But many advocates, while saying it's a good first step, also predict that it's not nearly enough to make a significant dent in the crisis. More news on the battle against drugs comes out of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Maryland.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Bipartisan Measure To Confront Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump pledged on Wednesday to put an "extremely big dent" in the scourge of drug addiction in America as he signed legislation intended to help tackle the opioid crisis, the deadliest epidemic of overdoses in the country's history. Nearly 48,000 people died last year from overdoses involving opioids. Overall, U.S. drug overdose deaths have started to level off, but Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it's too soon to declare victory. (10/24)

NPR: Signing Opioid Law, Trump Pledges To End 'Scourge' Of Drug Addiction

"Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America," Trump said at a White House event celebrating the signing. "We are going to end it or we are going to at least make an extremely big dent in this terrible, terrible problem." (Rascoe and Horsley, 10/24)

The Washington Post: Trump Signs Sweeping Opioid Bill. Expect To Hear About It On The Campaign Trail.

The bill addresses numerous aspects of the opioid crisis, including prevention, treatment and recovery. It knits together bills sponsored by hundreds of lawmakers, many of whom are embroiled in tough reelection battles and can now tout their support of the law in the run-up to Election Day. “Together we will defeat this epidemic — it’s a true epidemic — as one people, one family and one magnificent nation under God,” Trump said. Drug overdoses killed about 72,000 people last year, and opioids have become a major campaign issue for both Democrats and Republicans. (Zezima and Kim, 10/24)

The Hill: Trump Signs Sweeping Bill Aimed At Tackling Opioid Crisis

A hallmark provision of the bill aims to stop the flow of deadly synthetic opioids into the U.S. from other countries by requiring the U.S. Postal Service to obtain electronic data on international mail shipments that can be used to target suspicious packages for inspection. (Hellmann, 10/24)

Stat: Trump Basks In Recognition For Washington’s Response To The Opioid Crisis

The bill “is an important step forward,” Dr. Kelly Clark, the president of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, said in a statement. “[But] there is much work ahead to ensure that all Americans living with addiction have access to treatment that is standardized and evidence-based, as well as comprehensive insurance coverage.” The legislation extended the ability of nurses to prescribe addiction-treatment medications, made it easier for Medicare beneficiaries to access the addiction treatment drug methadone, and allowed more flexibility for doctors wishing to prescribe those treatments via telemedicine. (Facher, 10/24)

NPR: Rural Americans OK With Government Help In Fighting Opioid Crisis

Rural Americans can take a dim view of outsiders from Washington, D.C., (or even from the state capital) meddling in their communities. Ronald Reagan summed up the feeling when he was president: "I've always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.' " (Morris, 10/25)

Politico's Pulse Check: Meet The Woman Leading The Nation's War On Addiction

Nora Volkow is America's top scientist on addiction. And she's worried that by focusing on the opioid crisis, we're missing a chance to fight what caused it in the first place. (10/25)

NPR: Police, Paramedics And Pastors Collaborate To Get Opioid Users Who OD Into Treatment

Larrecsa Cox is a paramedic, but instead of an ambulance with flashing lights and sirens, she drives around in an old, white sedan. Her first call on a recent day in Huntington, W.Va, was to a quiet, middle-class neighborhood. "He overdosed yesterday," Cox says. "And I think we've been here before. I'm almost 100 percent sure we've been to this house before." (McCammon, 10/24)

The Washington Post: County Pays Nearly $5M Over Heroin Withdrawal Death In Jail

A small Pennsylvania county will pay nearly $5 million to the family of a teenager who collapsed and died after four days of heroin withdrawal in jail. The family’s lawyer said jail staff ignored her dire medical needs for days and then lied about it. (Dale, 10/24)

KCUR: Missouri Governor Parson Signs Drug Treatment Court Bill Into Law

After drawing overwhelming bipartisan support, a bill expanding drug treatment courts to every county in Missouri was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The measure places all of Missouri’s treatment courts beneath the same umbrella, allowing a state commission to establish “best practice standards” for treatment courts. Treatment courts, which include DWI and veterans treatment courts, provide offenders with an alternative to incarceration by allowing them to remain in their communities. (Calacal, 10/24)

The Baltimore Sun: CareFirst To Fund $2.1 Million Grant Program For Addiction Services In Maryland

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced Tuesday plans to award about $2.1 million in grants to 11 community health organizations in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia — a move that health care and government officials hope will boost addiction treatment efforts. CareFirst officials, along with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, announced the grants at a news conference Wednesday, emphasizing the urgent need to address the soaring number of drug- and alcohol-related deaths in Maryland. In 2017, the state saw an all-time high of 2,282 deaths stemming from drugs and alcohol. (Reed, 10/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription