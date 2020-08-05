Trump Stands By Push To Reopen Schools; Teachers Rally In Dozens Of Districts

While most school districts are still deciding how to safely start the new year, Georgia's largest district has returned to classrooms despite an outbreak and some Texas administrators face ventilation concerns. Other reports from across the country on K-12 school re-openings.

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Sticks To Schools Plan As U.S. Nears 5 Million Coronavirus Cases

The Trump administration is sticking by its view that schools must reopen on time and in person as the United States approached 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and as Mississippi’s conservative governor reversed course to delay school for many students and demand that all wear masks. President Trump received some rhetorical backup from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, albeit with more nuance than Trump’s latest “OPEN THE SCHOOLS” tweet. (Gearan, 8 /4)

The Hill: Teachers Rally To Protest Reopening Schools

Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide organized a day of action Monday to draw attention to the potential dangers of resuming full-time in-person classes. Several major cities saw demonstrations, including Chicago, New York, Boston, Denver and Milwaukee, Chalkbeat reported. “I do not want to be the sacrificial lamb, because you’re forcing us to go back into an environment that is dangerous,” elementary school teacher Andrea Parker said at a demonstration in Chicago. (Budryk, 8/4)

In school news from Georgia —

The Washington Post: Schools Struggle To Reopen As Teachers And Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday, teachers in Georgia’s largest school district returned to elementary, middle and high school campuses to start in-person planning for the fall semester. By the next day, 260 district employees had been barred from entering their schools, either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had been directly exposed to someone who had. (Shepherd, 8/4)

CNN: Second Grader Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Attending The First Day Of School In Georgia

A Georgia second grader tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the first day of school, the school district told CNN. Sixes Elementary in the Cherokee County School district began in-person classes on Monday. But by Tuesday, a classroom was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and the teacher and 20 other students had been asked to quarantine for two weeks after the second grader tested positive. (Holcombe and Lynch, 8/5)

In school news from Texas —

Dallas Morning News: Schools Aren’t Following Air Quality Recommendations To Reduce COVID-19 Risk, DMN Finds

Improving ventilation and air quality is one method that schools can take to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission, scientists say. Yet, in a survey of large school systems in North Texas, The Dallas Morning News found that schools fell short of air quality guidelines released in June by building experts. (Smith and Ambrose, 8/4)

Dallas Morning News: State Recommendations For Reopening Texas Schools Fall Short Of Public Health Advice

As summer comes to an end and the coronavirus continues to rage, North Texas schools are scrambling to make high-stakes decisions: When and how to bring hundreds of thousands of teachers and students back into the classroom. They must do so without vital information: Only a handful of schools have opened in other states. In other countries, children returned to class when the infection rate was much lower. And there is no good evidence on how easily children transmit the virus. (Ambrose, Smith and Kuchment, 8/4)

In news from California, Oregon and Alabama —

Los Angeles Times: No School Opening Waivers Will Be Considered In L.A, County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it would not consider any applications for waivers enabling elementary schools to reopen, citing high local COVID-19 case rates. The decision comes one day after the California Department of Public Health announced new guidelines for granting school reopening waivers, indicating that counties with case rates above 200 per 100,000 residents should not consider applications. (Agrawal, 8/4)

AP: 25 Virus Cases Reported At Oregon Summer Camp

At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland, Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the virus was first detected July 18 at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21. Multnomah County health officials say the outbreak has grown to a total of 11 campers and 14 staff members -- all age 20 or younger. (8/4)

GMA: Principal Goes Viral With COVID-19 Parody Of 'Can't Touch This'

An Alabama high school principal has put a funny spin on the very serious measures his school is taking this fall to protect students and staff against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Dr. Quentin Lee, principal of Childersburg High School in Childersburg, Alabama, did a COVID-19 parody of "Can't Touch This," the hit song by M.C. Hammer. (Kindelan, 8/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription