Trump Stokes Protests Against Stay-At-Home Orders In Return To Political Comfort Zone After Poll Numbers Fall
President Donald Trump has found success with his rage-against-the-government messaging and as Americans lose faith in his ability to handle the crisis, he's falling back into that mode. Meanwhile, the governors who he's going to rhetorical war with have far higher poll numbers than then president.
The New York Times:
Trump, The Head Of Government, Leans Into An Anti-Government Message
First he was the self-described “wartime president.” Then he trumpeted the “total” authority of the federal government. But in the past few days, President Trump has nurtured protests against state-issued stay-at-home orders aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus. Hurtling from one position to another is consistent with Mr. Trump’s approach to the presidency over the past three years. Even when external pressures and stresses appear to change the dynamics that the country is facing, Mr. Trump remains unbowed, altering his approach for a day or two, only to return to nursing grievances. (Haberman, 4/20)
Politico:
Trump Revs Up For A State-By-State Fight Over Coronavirus Shutdowns
President Donald Trump is preparing for a long battle with America’s governors to save himself from the political fallout from coronavirus. Over the next two weeks at the urging of the Trump administration, the map of the U.S. will start to resemble a patchwork quilt, with some states open for business while others remain locked down because of the spread of the virus. (Cook, 4/20)
NPR:
Trump Often Picks Fights With Governors, But Americans Like Them More
Trump has seen a rally-around-the-flag bump that's smaller than other presidents have in times of national crisis. His average approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics, is just 46%, with 51% disapproving. Compare that to Cuomo. The latest Siena College Research poll shows 87% of New Yorkers approve of the job he's doing in handling the coronavirus, despite the large number of cases New York has had. Just 41% of New Yorkers approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic. (Montanaro, 4/20)
The Hill:
Trump: Some Governors Have Gone Too Far On Coronavirus Restrictions
President Trump on Sunday said he believes some governors have "gone too far" in imposing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that he did not have an issue with the protesters who have flouted social distancing guidelines to voice displeasure with the restrictions, which have shuttered businesses and spiked unemployment. (Samuels, 4/19)