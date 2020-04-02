Trump Suggests Health Law Enrollment Might Be Reopened After His Administration Decided Against It

When President Donald Trump was asked what people should do who lose their jobs because of the outbreak and don't qualify for Medicaid, he said, "I think it's a very fair question . . . and it's something that we're really going to look at because it doesn't seem fair." Earlier in the week, administration officials said they would not launch a special enrollment session. Meanwhile, data released from last year's health law enrollment for show about 11.4 million consumers signed-up for 2020 exchange coverage.

Modern Healthcare: Trump Hints ACA Enrollment Should Be Reopened As A Matter Of Fairness

President Donald Trump Wednesday suggested that he might reconsider reopening enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, even though his administration reportedly decided against it. When a reporter asked the president why he chose not to reopen enrollment, Trump deferred to Vice President Mike Pence, who touted recent announcements from insurers Cigna and Humana that they'll waive cost-sharing for medical expenses resulting from COVID-19 treatment. (Brady, 4/1)

Politico: Trump Hints At Using Federal Programs To Provide Coverage After Obamacare Decision

President Donald Trump said he is considering using federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid to cover the rising ranks of the uninsured after his administration decided it would not reopen the Obamacare insurance markets to address the coronaivrus crisis. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday were very vague about any forthcoming proposals that would flesh out their promise that people wouldn't have to worry about the costs of treating the coronavirus. But at the daily White House task force briefing, they indicated they were looking at some version of Medicaid and Medicare to fill in at least some cost gaps. (Luthi, 4/1)

WBUR: Trump On Not Expanding Insurance, Democrats And Health Care

Vice President Mike Pence responded first with a non-answer that praised the president for forging relationships with health insurance companies and cited expanded coverage under Medicaid for coronavirus testing and treatment. ... Trump seemed to chuckle at Pence's quasi-filibuster. "I think it's one of the greatest answers I've ever heard. Because Mike was able to speak for five minutes and not even touch your question. That's what you call a great professional," Trump said. But he followed up by saying it's a "fair question" and is "something we're really going to look at because it doesn't seem fair." (Sprunt, 4/1)

CNN: Where To Get Health Insurance If You Just Lost Your Job

For millions of Americans, a job doesn't only mean a paycheck -- it also provides their health insurance. As unemployment surges amid the coronavirus pandemic, many laid-off workers will have to find new coverage -- a critical protection as more than 180,000 Americans test positive and many are hospitalized. A small piece of good news: There are more options for those who have to buy health insurance on their own these days, thanks to the Affordable Care Act. (Luhby, 4/1)

Modern Healthcare: Health Care Service Corp Launches Special Enrollment Period

Health Care Service Corp. is offering a special sign-up period to increase the number of people with health insurance during COVID-19.The enrollment period, which runs from today through April 30, applies to people who previously declined group health insurance coverage through their employer, the Chicago-based insurer, which owns Blue Cross plans in five states, announced today. It does not extend to self-insured employer plans, in which employers bear the cost of claims. (Goldberg, 4/1)

Detroit Free Press: Blue Cross Waives All Copays, Deductibles For Coronavirus Treatment

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced Wednesday that it has begun waiving all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for coronavirus treatment.The waiver applies to Blue Cross and Blue Care Network commercial PPO plans and Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans and will run through June 30.Last month, the Blues began waiving all copays and deductibles for coronavirus tests. The insurer also started offering telehealth services at no cost through June 30 for policyholders with existing telehealth benefits. (Reindl, 4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Affordable Care Act Sign-Ups Total 11.4 Million For This Year

About 11.4 million consumers signed up for health coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., this year, according to data released Wednesday by the Trump administration, marking the third straight year sign-ups have remained steady. Among consumers in the 38 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform, the average monthly premium before subsidies was $595 in the 2020 open enrollment period, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Armour, 4/1)

