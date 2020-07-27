Trump Tackles Prescription Drug Pricing With Executive Orders
President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Friday aimed at reducing the costs of medications like insulin that have risen to unaffordable levels for many Americans.
Stat:
Trump Unveils Four Executive Orders Aimed At Lowering Drug Prices
The Trump administration unveiled four executive orders on Friday aimed at bringing down pharmaceutical prices, a last-ditch effort by the White House to cut drug costs before the November election. It remains unclear whether the Trump administration is capable of finalizing many of the actions by Election Day — and whether it intends to do so. (Florko and Facher, 7/24)
Politico:
Trump Signs Limited Drug Pricing Orders After Last-Minute Debate
"The four orders I'm signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market," Trump said in a speech, hearkening back to his 2016 campaign promise to slash costs. But the ambitious plans are rife with limitations. The rebate order comes with a caveat that any plan cannot increase seniors' premiums, the unworkable problem that led the adminstration to kill its original rebate rule last year. (Owermohle, Cancryn and Luthi, 7/24)
NPR:
Trump Signs Executive Orders On Drug Prices
The most radical order involves requiring Medicare to pay the same price for some drugs — the ones patients receive in the hospital as part of Medicare Part B — that other countries pay. However, Trump said he is giving the pharmaceutical industry until Aug. 24 to make a deal with him before he implements it. "We may not need to implement the fourth executive order, which is a very tough order," he said. (Lupkin, 7/24)
The Hill:
Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed At Lowering Drug Prices
The orders signed by Trump would move towards allowing states to develop plans to import cheaper drugs from Canada, eliminate a system of drug discounts known as rebates in a bid to simplify the system, and seek to make EpiPens and insulin more affordable for patients of community health centers. It is unclear, though, when the moves can be finalized and take effect. (Sullivan, 7/24)
In related news —
The Hill:
Group Launches Ad Against Potential White House Plan To Address Drug Prices Through International Price Indexing
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) unveiled an ad campaign on Friday criticizing a potential Trump administration plan to lower drug prices by tying them to prices in other countries. The six-figure television and digital ad campaign was launched as President Trump is set to sign an executive order on the matter on Friday. (Gangitano, 7/24)