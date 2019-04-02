Trump Tempers Promises Of Replacement Health Plan From GOP, Saying Any Votes Can Wait Until After 2020

President Donald Trump has been promising that congressional Republicans are crafting a "spectacular" replacement plan in case the health law is invalidated by the courts -- as his administration supports -- but he amended his timeline to punt what could be a costly political battle for his party until after the 2020 elections.

Reuters: Trump Says Vote On Healthcare Can Wait Until After 2020 Election

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was willing to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to get Congress to vote on a new healthcare plan, giving Republicans time to develop a proposal to replace Obamacare. Congressional Republicans have been unable thus far to draft a proposal to replace Democratic President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act despite frequent vows to do so in recent years. (4/1)

Politico: Trump Punts Health Care Until After 2020

Trump claimed that the as-yet-unseen Republican proposal “will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America,” writing online that “Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions.” The unexpected string of tweets added new drama to a week that has seen Obamacare return to the fore as a policy issue. (Forgey and Bresnahan, 4/1)

The Hill: Trump Predicts New Health Care Law After 2020

The Trump administration last week's began a new push to invalidate former President Obama's signature health care law when the Justice Department argued in a new court filing that the entire law should be ruled unconstitutional. White House aides have indicated that the administration is working on replacement legislation to submit to Congress sometime this year. (Cohn, 4/1)

Bloomberg: Trump, In Reversal, Says Obamacare Replacement Can Be Post-2020

Most congressional Republicans, however, are in no mood to return to the battlefield. Although they had fiercely opposed the law since 2010, it gradually became more popular with voters and was considered a chief factor in last November’s Democratic victories that cost the GOP control of the House of Representatives. In the House elections, health care ranked as the top issue for voters. Those voters preferred Democratic candidates by a striking margin of 75 percent to 23 percent, according to exit polls published by CNN. Democrats won 40 seats and captured the majority after eight years. (Kapur and Harney, 4/2)

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Mick Mulvaney’s Nonsensical Math On Obamacare

Mulvaney, defending President Trump’s revived push to replace the Affordable Care Act, made several inaccurate statements about health care when he made the rounds of the Sunday-morning talk shows. But we are going to focus on this one because it involves numbers and allows for a relatively straightforward fact check. Mulvaney made a simple comparison: He said more people paid a fine for not having health insurance than people who gained from the ACA, a.k.a. Obamacare. So how do the numbers stack up? (Kessler, 4/2)

