Trump Threatens ‘Retribution’ Against Protesters Who Pull Down Statues, Criticizes Black Lives Matter Leader
Using terms like "treason" and "insurrection," President Donald Trump's comments have become increasingly aggressive about the protests against racial profiling and police violence.
Politico:
Trump Calls Protesters 'Terrorists,' Pledges 'Retribution' For Tearing Down Statues
President Donald Trump on Thursday promised “retribution” against protesters nationwide who tore down statues and referred to Wisconsin demonstrators as “terrorists.” “Every night, we’re going to get tougher and tougher,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall in Wisconsin on Thursday night, in response to an audience question about his plan to tamp down protests there. “And at some point, there’s going to be retribution because there has to be. These people are vandals, but they’re agitators, but they're really — they’re terrorists, in a sense.” (Muller, 6/26)
The Washington Post:
Trump Lashes Out At Black Lives Matter, Accuses One Member Of ‘Treason’
President Trump lashed out at the Black Lives Matter movement in twin tweets Thursday, accusing one of its members of treason and lamenting reported plans for a new mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan that honors the cause. Trump, who has said he supports peaceful protesters, has increasingly articulated disdain for the protests that continue across the country after the death of George Floyd. His comments Thursday were among his most aggressive attacks on the movement that rose up in recent years against racial profiling and police violence. (Itkowitz, 6/25)
The New York Times:
'Black Lives Matter' Will Be Painted Outside Trump Tower In N.Y.C.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has ignited a new feud with President Trump by ordering the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted in large yellow letters on the street outside of Trump Tower. The words are expected to be painted in the coming week on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th Streets, according to the city. (Zaveri, 6/25)