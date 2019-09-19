Trump Threatens To Unleash EPA On San Francisco Because Of Homeless Crisis, Needles In The Ocean

During a visit to California President Donald Trump told reporters that San Francisco was in “total violation” of environmental rules because of used needles that were ending up in the ocean. In recent days, the Trump administration has focused its attention on the homeless crisis in California, baffling the state's leaders.

The Associated Press: Trump Threatens EPA Action Against San Francisco

President Donald Trump threatened to unleash the Environmental Protection Agency on San Francisco Wednesday after a California visit during which he blamed the homelessness crisis on "liberal" policies. Trump accused the city of allowing a tremendous amount of waste, including needles, to go through storm drains into the ocean. (9/18)

USA Today: 'We Can't Have Our Cities Going To Hell': Donald Trump Threatens Environmental Action Against San Francisco

It was not immediately clear which environmental laws Trump was referring to, or on what authority the Environmental Protection Agency would act. Trump, who was traveling in California on Tuesday and Wednesday for campaign fundraisers, said pollution was flowing into the ocean because of waste in storm sewers and he cited used needles. (Fritze and Subramanian, 9/18)

The New York Times: San Francisco To Get Environmental Violation For Homelessness, Trump Says

San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, called Mr. Trump’s comments “ridiculous.” “To be clear, San Francisco has a combined sewer system, one of the best and most effective in the country, that ensures that all debris that flow into storm drains are filtered out at the city’s wastewater treatment plants,” Ms. Breed said in a statement Wednesday night. “No debris flow out into the bay or the ocean.” (Shear, Fuller and Baker, 9/18)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘Cities Going To Hell’: Trump’s EPA To Put San Francisco On Notice For Homelessness

Mr. Trump traveled to the Bay Area on Tuesday for the first time since his election, attending a roundtable and a fundraiser near Palo Alto. He has repeatedly attacked San Francisco—a largely liberal city whose congresswoman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) routinely clashes with the president—over its homelessness problem. (Ballhaus, 9/19)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Targeting California Housing Rules To Fix Homelessness

President Trump’s big idea for fixing California’s homelessness crisis should look familiar to many prominent Democrats: Eliminate layers of regulation to make it easier and cheaper to build more housing. On the eve of a two-day swing through the state this week, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers released a report blaming “decades of misguided and faulty policies” for putting too many restrictions on development and causing home prices to rise to unaffordable levels. It’s a continuation of a strategy that the president began in June, when he signed an executive order to establish a White House council to “confront the regulatory barriers to affordable housing development.” (Dillon and Oreskes, 9/18)

