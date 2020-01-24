Trump Vows To Protect Social Security A Day After Hinting He Would Be Open To Cutting Entitlement Programs

President Donald Trump tried to walk back his suggestions that Medicare and Social Security are on the cutting board table if he wins a second term. Both programs are extremely popular with voters and have sometimes been looked at as a third rail in politics. Democrats have already seized on his earlier comments.

The Hill: Trump Says He Will 'Save' Social Security After Signaling Openness To Entitlement Cuts

President Trump on Thursday sought to assure his followers on Twitter that he would protect Social Security benefits after Democrats seized on an interview in which he indicated he would be open to cutting entitlement programs down the road. Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he would "take a look at" rolling back entitlements "at the right time" before quickly pivoting to discuss the strength of the economy. (Samuels, 1/23)

The New York Times: Trump Tries To Walk Back Entitlement Comments As Democrats Pounce

When President Trump suggested to an interviewer at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that he would, “at some point,” look at cutting entitlement programs, his Democratic critics seized on the comments as evidence that Mr. Trump would gut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in a second term. “Even as the impeachment trial is underway, Trump is still talking about cutting your Social Security,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said at the beginning of a news conference that was ostensibly about the Senate impeachment trial. (Haberman and Rappeport, 1/23)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Social Security Emerges As Latest Flash Point In Biden-Sanders Tussle

A spat between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over social security has brought an issue long considered a sacred cow for Democrats to the forefront of the 2020 race. The two leading Democratic contenders have in recent days lobbed attacks against each other on social security, as they both engage in an intensifying battle for the nomination with just over a week left before the Iowa caucus. (Elis, 1/24)

