Trump’s 2020 Message Amid Virus Devastation: I Built The Economy Once, I Can Do It Again
President Donald Trump, who has tied his presidency to the health of the economy, is in a tricky spot. But historians and economists are skeptical he can run on the promise to fix it. Meanwhile, Republicans quietly chat about paring back the convention.
Politico:
Trump Tries On MAGA 2.0 For A Pandemic Era
With an economic crisis gripping the nation, President Donald Trump is reprising his 2016 slogan, with a twist: Make America Great Again, Again. Trump is trying to defy history by convincing Americans he can restore a coronavirus-decimated economy and become one of the only U.S. presidents to win reelection during a recession. His argument, which has met with skepticism from economists, is essentially: I’ve already built the economy once, I can build it a second time. (Kumar, 5/20)
The Associated Press:
Trump Tests Whether Incumbent Leader Can Tap Outsider Anger
President Donald Trump is running against himself. With his cries to “Reopen our country!” and his rebukes of the federal bureaucracy and health regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has tried to tap into the same populist, anti-Washington anger he rode to victory in 2016. The difference: He is now, by definition, the face of government. (Lemire and Miller, 5/21)
The New York Times:
G.O.P. Officials Quietly Consider Paring Back Convention
The money to pay for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., is mostly raised, and contracts with hotels and local vendors are signed. The delegates are set to easily anoint a party nominee who fought tooth and nail for the title four years ago. But instead of preparing to celebrate President Trump, White House and Republican officials are now quietly looking at the likelihood of a pared-down convention, with the coronavirus appearing increasingly likely to still pose a serious threat in late summer. (Haberman and Karni, 5/21)
And in news from across the aisle —
Politico:
Warren Pivots On Medicare For All In Bid To Become Biden's VP
In the thick of primary season, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden brawled over Medicare for All: He called her approach “angry,” “elitist,” “condescending”; she shot back anyone who defends the health care status quo with industry talking points is “running in the wrong presidential primary.” Six months later, with Biden the presumptive nominee and Warren in the running for VP, she is striking a more harmonious chord. (Thompson, 5/21)