Trump’s Decision To Take Malaria Drug With Dangerous Side Effects Blasted By Health Experts

President Donald Trump dropped a surprise on reporters on Monday when he announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure. Studies have found that the medication can have serious cardiovascular side effects and FDA has warned against its use related to coronavirus. Health experts and Democratic lawmakers decried Trump's decision, worrying that it lead to Americans taking the unproven, dangerous drug.

The New York Times: What To Know About Hydroxychloroquine

President Trump revealed on Monday that he had been taking an anti-malaria drug as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the same medicine that he has been promoting for two months with scant evidence of its efficacy and despite several warnings of dangerous side effects. The drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been invoked by Mr. Trump repeatedly since March during White House briefings on the coronavirus pandemic despite the reservations of doctors and scientists, including some advising the president. He even called the drug, which has been promoted by some conservative pundits, a “game changer.” (Grady, Thomas, Lyons and Vigdor, 5/19)

ABC News: Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Unproven Drug He's Touted For COVID-19

When surprised reporters asked if he were taking it because he's exhibited symptoms, the president replied, "Zero symptoms." Trump told them that he was "just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this," adding, "and I'm still here. I'm still here to explain to you." "I take a pill every day. At some point, I'll stop. What I'd like to do is I'd like to have the cure and/or the vaccine. And that will happen, I think, very soon," he added. (Cathey, Gittleson and Phelps, 5/18)

The Associated Press: Despite Risks, Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Trump has spent weeks pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus. (Miller, Marchione and Superville, 5/19)

Reuters: Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine Despite FDA Warning

Trump, 73, who is tested daily for the virus, said he had asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor told him: “Well, if you’d like it.” The president, a well-known germaphobe, has nonetheless refused to wear a protective mask in the West Wing. White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo that Trump was in “very good health” and had been receiving regular COVID-19 testing, which has all been negative since one of his support staff tested positive for the disease two weeks ago. (Mason and Holland, 5/19)

The Washington Post: Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Protect Against Coronavirus, Dismissing Safety Concerns

In announcing his decision to take the controversial drug, Trump offered only anecdotal testimonials as evidence that it works in any form as a treatment or preventive for the virus that has killed nearly 90,000 Americans and devastated the economy. “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it,” he told reporters at the White House, noting it has long been approved to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. “It’s been around for 40 years.” (Gearan, McGinley, Bernstein and Cha, 5/18)

The Wall Street Journal: President Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As Preventive

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said she didn’t think it was a good idea for Mr. Trump, 73 years old, to take hydroxychloroquine. “He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group,’’ she said in an interview with CNN Monday night. (Lucey and Hopkins, 5/18)

The Hill: Schumer: Trump's Statements On Hydroxychloroquine 'Is Reckless, Reckless, Reckless'

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday accused President Trump of “giving people false hope” after the president revealed earlier that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine despite a lack of evidence proving the drug to be effective in treating and preventing the novel coronavirus. “What the president did with hydroxychloroquine was reckless, simply reckless,” Schumer during an appearance on MSNBC. The New York Democrat also said that Trump was “giving people false hope” with his comments and said “people may take it instead of going to the doctor.” (Folley, 5/18)

The Hill: Pelosi Says 'Morbidly Obese' Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine 'Not A Good Idea'

An analysis of patients at Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country found that the death rates of people treated with hydroxychloroquine were higher than those who did not receive the treatment. (Marcos, 5/18)

Politico: 'Crazy Thing To Do': Health Experts Alarmed By Trump's Use Of Unproven Drug

Experts worried that Trump’s latest comments would spark another dash to scoop up hydroxychloroquine, which has been on FDA’s shortage list since late March after the president began hyping the drug as a potential treatment. State pharmacy boards last month cracked down on dispensing the drug after Trump's boosterism prompted a surge in demand. Even before Trump's comments, the head of the FDA’s drug office earlier Monday expressed concern for vulnerable patients who depend on the drug. “It's a necessary drug for them and not having access would have terrible consequences," tweeted Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. (Lim and Brennan, 5/18)

NPR: Despite FDA Caution, Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As A Preventive

Although researchers have been skeptical of hydroxychloroquine's role in treating COVID-19, there is more enthusiasm about its potential to prevent infection. That's because multiple studies have shown that the drug can prevent coronavirus replication. (Palca, 5/18)

The Associated Press: Fox's Cavuto Urges Viewers Not To Take Drug Like Trump

Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of President Donald Trump, who revealed that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus. Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half. The president, and some Fox News personalities, had earlier promoted the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but the government has warned of potentially fatal side effects. (5/19)

The Hill: Trump Slams Fox After Hydroxychloroquine Warning: 'Looking For A New Outlet'

President Trump slammed Fox News Monday night after host Neil Cavuto issued a warning for people to be careful about the potentially deadly effects of hydroxychloroquine for those with specific underlying health conditions. Cavuto's comments followed Trump’s announcement that he was taking the drug to prevent COVID-19. “We miss the great Roger Ailes,” Trump posted. “You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!” (Coleman, 5/18)

